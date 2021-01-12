5 Best Moments from ‘Love & Hip-Hop: Secrets Unlocked’ Episode 2

Love & Hip-Hop: Secrets Unlocked threw up some more shocking moments as Ray J, Mendeecees, Rich Dollaz and Trick Daddy took center stage.

The virtual conversation between castmembers took place over Zoom and was hosted by Kendall Kyndall.

Some of the highlights of the show say Trick Daddy offer his opinions on cooking shrimp and then leaving to pick up his kids. At another point, we saw Sukihana deal with an Amazon delivery and also saw Kendall Kyndall make Ray J squirm in his seat by making a reference to his Kim Kardashian sex tape.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Audition Tape

Megan Thee Stallion – Body [Official Video]The official video for Megan Thee Stallion's “Body” from her album ‘Good News’ – Out Now! Stream ‘Good News’ on all platforms: https://megantheestallion.ffm.to/goodnews Experience “Body” in a totally new way with 360 Reality Audio Stream “Body” in full 360 Reality Audio, now available on TIDAL, Amazon and Deezer. Use headphones for the full effect. 🎧… 2020-11-20T05:00:10Z

One of the bombshells dropped by Kendall Kyndall during the show was the broadcasting of Megan Thee Stallion’s audition tape for the show. Across grainy footage, Megan declares herself to be the best female rapper in the game and asserts that she is about to become a household name. Megan also says that at the time of the audition tape, she was a full-time college student.

When Megan began her rapping career, she was a full-time student at Prairie View A&M University in Texas. In October 2020, Megan was slammed as a “two-hit wonder” by Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star Jason Lee.

The Cast Celebrates Mendeecees Freedom

Among the first segments on the show was a compilation of scenes featuring Mendeecees and Yandy, including the lead-up to his incarceration in 2015. The video clip brought Yandy to tears. Mendeecees was sentenced to eight years in April 2015 after pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges. He was released in January 2020.

During his appearance on Secrets Unlocked, Mendeecees broke the news that his ankle monitor had been removed. Yandy told her castmates that the pair were planning trips across the country to visit their Love & Hip-Hop friends in their respective cities.

Sukihana Says She Did Not Experience Post-Partum Depression

Sukihana – No One (Official Music Video)"No One" Out Everywhere Stream Wolf Pussy Here: https://www.flow.page/sukihanagoat Follow Sukihana: https://www.instagram.com/sukihanagoat​ https://twitter.com/sukihanagoat​ 2020-12-28T18:18:08Z

In an emotional conversation about motherhood, Sukihana, who is a mother of three children, told the audience that while being a mother has been emotional, she did not suffer from post-partum depression.

Sukihana also joked about her appearance in the video for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s megahit “WAP.” Sukihana also said that she deserved to be in the video more than anybody because of all of her children. Sukihana went on to say that she knew she was doing something right when the song’s success attracted the ire of conservative activists and politicians.

Erica Mena chimed in on the motherhood debate, saying that she has not suffered from postpartum depression, but that she did have moments. Mena said that her parental instinct kicked in right away when she held her baby for the first time.

Did Ray J Push Princess?

Ray J Pushes Princess in the Pool | Love & Hip Hop: HollywoodIn this throwback moment from Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, Princess and Ray J has a conversation that ends up with Princess in the pool. #VH1 #LHH #LHHH More from Love & Hip Hop: Official Website: http://www.vh1.com/shows/love-and-hip-hop-hollywood Like Love & Hip Hop on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/loveandhiphop Follow Love & Hip Hop on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/loveandhiphop/ Follow Love… 2019-02-01T21:32:01Z

Among the clips shown during the show was a video showing Ray J apparently pushing Princess into a swimming pool. The video showed Ray J telling Princess that he thought that the couple should split up.

Princess said that Ray J did push her on purpose into the pool. Princess admitted that she antagonized Ray J but said that she was blind-sighted when he said that they should break up. Princess said that Ray J had begun the night by being “so nice” to her and his idea to end the relationship came out of nowhere.

Erica Mena Says Lyrica & A1 Are Still Together

OOP! They done brought up A1 and Lyrica's business AGAIN! 😬 #LHHUnlocked pic.twitter.com/wHRHapi66P — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) January 12, 2021

Kendall asked Ray J if he was still good friends with A1, Ray J said the two were still “A1.” Ray J described the producer as his “brother” and said that Lyrica was his “sister.” Ray J said that he wouldn’t speak to rumors that A1 and Lyrica had reconciled and were back together.

Safaree jumped in to say that he was on facetime with A1 a few days before the taping of Secrets Unlocked and that the pair were “snuggled up together.” Mena then joined the conversation to say that the couple are “together.”

In 2018, it was rumored that Safaree and Lyrica had slept together. The rumors came from Safaree saying he slept with Lyrica. The rapper later admitted there was no truth to the claim.

READ NEXT: Love & Hip-Hop Star Says This Made Her RICH During Quarantine