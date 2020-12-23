5 Questions ‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Fans Want Answered in 2021

Love & Hip-Hop fans have plenty of questions going into 2021. What’s the future for Ray J and Princess? How will the show look following the coronavirus pandemic?

2021 will mark ten years since the iconic VH1 reality show first hit our screens. Since then, the show has launched superstars, made us laugh and broke our hearts. We will get our first taste of Love & Hip-Hop on January 4 with the special offering of Secrets Unlocked. The show will be posted by Kendal Kyndall.

One thing we know from an already released clip of the show is that Princess is not done with Ray J.

Here are five other questions that Love & Hip-Hop fans want answered in 2021:

Will Our Broken Couples Reconcile?

Will 2021 see some of our favorite couples reunite? In December 2020, there have been plenty of signs that they might. A1 Bentley, 33, posted on Instagram on his estranged wife Lyrica’s birthday saying that he would like to spend “forever” with her. In the post, A1 also said that he would be “nothing” without Anderson. He added, “Thank you for bringing our amazing son into the world. Thank you for not letting up on this thing called love. Even though you block me every other day when you get mad. I still love you.”

The revelation that Princess wanted another child with Ray J came just after a video spread online showing Brandy’s brother kissing Bad Girls Clubs star Sarah Oliver. Ray J earlier responded to rumors that the couple had reconciled with a gif showing a man on fire. He wrote in the caption, “Me walking from a situation before I let my anger get teh best of me.”

Will K. Michelle’s Continue to Move Toward Country Music?

K. Michelle has never been shy about her love of country music. In 2020, Michelle released her album All Monsters Are Human. Michelle said in 2019 that she was working on the album in Nashville, the home of country music. That same year, Michelle appeared on stage at a country event in the city and told the audience, ” am a Black girl. And guess what? I’m a Black girl who sings better than any white mother****** country singer in Nashville right now.” Michelle also declared herself to be the next Taylor Swift.

There are no signs that Michelle will give up her love of country music in 2021. In September 2020, Michelle told her Twitter followers that country legend Dolly Parton had written a song for her new album. In the same month, Michelle said that she was also working with country icons such as Eric Palsey and Billy Ray Cyrus. Michelle told her Instagram followers in August 2020 that her next musical project would be an EP. Michelle told Essence in February 2020 that her move into country music has taken longer because the genre has not been the most welcoming of places.

Michelle appeared in the news in December 2020 when she spoke publicly about her intimate relationship with disgraced singer R. Kelly.

Are Love & Hip-Hop Stars Going to Keep Up With OnlyFans

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many Love & Hip-Hop stars looked to other areas in order to make money during crazy times. Among them were Mariahlynn, Cardi B, Kimbella and Sukihana. Kimbella’s OnlyFans page was endorsed by her husband, Juelz Santana.

In December 2020, Sukihana told Interview Magazine that her OnlyFans account made her rich during quarantine. During the interview, Sukihana said that it was she who “normalized” OnlyFans. She said, “I just wanted to try [OnlyFans] out to see what would happen, and it made me rich. I really normalized it, not for the people that actually work it, but for the music industry.” She continued, “Scared money don’t make no money. I never had a problem with putting a roof over my children’s heads. If I got to do what I got to do, then I’m going to do it.”

But what does the future hold? Will Love & Hip-Hop stars continue to rely on OnlyFans for extra income even after the pandemic is over and performing can resume? Sukihana meanwhile told Essence in November 2020 that she had retired from OnlyFans.

What Will Moniece Slaughter Do Next?

Best Of Moniece Slaughter 👑🔥 Love & Hip Hop

Love & Hip-Hop icon Moniece Slaughter announced her departure from the show in 2020. Her next move seems a mystery. Slaughter has spent much of 2020 promoting small businesses on her Instagram page including companies that sell eyelashes and wigs. In addition, Slaughter also dedicated much of her time to deaf awareness charitable causes.

In October 2020, Slaughter said that her former lover, Shaquille O’Neal, encouraged her to self-harm after she spoke publicly about their relationship. When speaking publicly about the relationship, Slaughter said that she and the Lakers legend were on good terms.

moniece Slaughter explains why she left love and hip hop Hollywood

What Is the Future for Love & Hip-Hop?

Classic Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Moments (Compilation) | Love & Hip Hop Playlist | #AloneTogether

The long term future for Love & Hip-Hop remains unknown. We know that January 4 will see the broadcast of Secrets Unlocked and that will feature stars from all of the various franchises. None of those franchises have return dates, at the time of writing. The show has been off-air since the spring when Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta was halted mid-series.

