Which ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Stars Are on OnlyFans?

There aren’t only adult entertainers on the adults-only platform OnlyFans. Besides Tyga, Blac Chyna, Bella Thorne and Jordyn Woods, reality stars from the Love & Hip Hop franchise have also joined. From anywhere from $4.99 and up, subscribers pay to see racy photos and videos that they can’t see anywhere else. Subscribers can also give the account holder tips for special messages and extended versions of teasers.

According to Insider, some content creators earn up to $100,000 a year and there was a 75% increase in sign-ups due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing unemployment rates to surge. Every franchise of Love & Hip Hop halted production once the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic. After the filming was paused, several of the stars began to publicize their own account on the erotic site.

Here are the Love & Hip Hop stars who have joined OnlyFans :

Cardi B

The most successful star of the show Cardi B has an account on OnlyFans. Subscribers pay a $4.99 fee for access to her content. On Instagram, she made it clear that she wasn’t posting any X-rated photos or videos.

“To be clear, no I’m not going to be showing my t****** or my p**** or my a**, just straight up real-life content s ***,” she said. “You guys be mad nosy when it comes to my life.”

One of the things she posted was behind the scenes footage of the “WAP” video.

Erica Mena & Safaree Samuels

This married Love & Hip Hop couple decided to take their talents to OnlyFans, but separately. Instead of having a joint page, they decided to have individual accounts. Samuels charges subscribers $19.99 a month and Mena is charging $35 a month.

“Every night @ 9 pm EST join me for AfterDarkTALK! No CAMERAS ALLOWED,” Samuels’ bio read.

Mena has 57 posts while her husband has 130 posts.

Zell Swag

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Zell Swag is also an OnlyFans account holder. He charges a monthly fee of $10. He promotes his content on his Instagram with racy posts including some of him completely naked.

Bobby Lytes

Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Bobby Lytes is also an OnlyFans member. His monthly charge is $19.99 a month.

“You thought you knew Bobby Lytes, but you have NO idea!!!! Welcome to #BobbyAfterDark,” it said in his OnlyFans bio.

He has created 207 posts so far.

Kimbella

Love & Hip Hop: New York star Kimbella’s arrival to OnlyFans was surprisingly announced and promoted by her husband, rapper Juelz Santana. For $20 a month, Kimbella promises to give “exclusive content you’ve been waiting for that you will not get any where else.”

Prince

Miami party promoter and artist Prince, who starred on the first season of Love & Hip Hop: Miami, joined OnlyFans and has a $20 monthly rate. After being out of the spotlight, he recently made headlines after he accused rapper/singer Tory Lanez of assaulting him at the Miami nightclub LIV.

“He swung, he initially missed, he jumped over and then they just started trying to attack me,” Prince told NBC 6. “They backed me into a corner, and once I was there, they started stomping on me, jumping on me.”

Prince told NBC 6 he has plans to sue Lanez.

Masika Kalysha

Love & Hip Hop alum has an OnlyFans but she hasn’t been active since July and only has 24 posts on her page.

In August, she posted a video where she was covered with bruises and cuts and claimed that she was kidnapped, TMZ reported. In the video and caption, she said her kidnappers said people had to subscribe to her OnlyFans and leave her tips or they weren’t going to let her go. Kalysha claimed that the intention of her video was to raise awareness for child sex trafficking because she was working on a project about the matter with the R.O.S.E Organization. She ended up deleted the video due to its triggering nature.

After receiving backlash and losing her role on the show she was working on titled Double Cross, she issued an apology, TMZ stated:

While on set fully immersed in my character, for season two of Double Crossed, a show that bravely displays the reality and tragedy of human trafficking, I got caught up in the excitement of the moment and chose to use my platform to bring an essential topic to light by displaying my efforts to support the end of human trafficking. It is imperative that you understand the public’s safety and the victims are paramount to my actions. I made no money, nor was it ever my intent. With that being said, I am aware that the way I went about it was distasteful, and I apologize to anyone whom I have offended or hurt with my delivery. However, I am incredibly grateful that we now have an open dialogue to refocus our attention on what matters most. I urge everyone to join me in my efforts to bring awareness to this awful reality. But most importantly, I urge everyone to help put an end to human trafficking.

