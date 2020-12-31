VideoVideo related to ‘love & hip-hop’ star says the truth isn’t always shown on reality tv 2020-12-31T13:34:40-05:00

A Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star says that the truth is edited out of reality TV shows for the sake of ratings.

In a December 2020 interview with Rolling Out, Lyrica Anderson, 32, said, “Something may get edited out that would’ve explained the story better, but if that truth isn’t good for ratings.”

Anderson Said that ‘Bad Hair Day’ Tells the Complete Story, Not Reality TV

Anderson, without naming Love & Hip-Hop as the show in question, said that as a result of that reality, she put most of her truth into her August 2020 EP Bad Hair Day. She added, “This EP was my opportunity to tell my complete story in my own words without someone else editing the final result.”

Since 2018, Anderson’s strained relationship with her estranged husband A1 Bentley, 33, has played out on the hit VH1 reality show. At one point, Bentley was accused of cheating on Anderson with a woman named Summer Bunni. Throughout 2020, there have been rumors and hints that the couple, who share a son, Ocean Zion, 2, may reunite.

Bentley Recently Said that He Wanted to Spend ‘Forever’ With Anderson

On Anderson’s birthday in December 2020, Bentley posted a loving tribute to his wife. The producer turned rapper said that it’s his wish to spend “forever” with Anderson. Anderson responded to the post in a positive manner. Bentley said, “I am nothing with you.” He added, “Thank you for not letting up on this thing called love.” Bentley also joked in the post about the number of times Anderson has blocked him on social media.

In 2020, Anderson Confirmed the Song ‘Plot Twist’ Was About Her Dating Someone New

Prior to that, Anderson said that one of the tracks from Bad Hair Day, “Plot Twist,” was about her dating someone new. Anderson told Hollywood Life, “I moved and I met someone else and I was like confused now because I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m like, ending that [relationship] but I met someone else I’m feeling, but it’s like, ‘What do I do with this?’” She added, “Every song was a piece of an emotion recording it — every song is special to me, [it] means something.”

Anderson Says that Despite the Tough Times in Her Songwriting Career, She Never Lost Faith that She Would Make it

Anderson told Rolling Out that prior to being cast on Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood that although she never lost faith that she would make it in the music industry, times were still tough. Anderson said, “I can’t say I ever lost faith, but there were discouraging times. I’ve been signed before, and there were times that it seemed like it was going to happen but it didn’t. I was blessed to have had the opportunity to work with some other amazing artists and that time helped me develop and grow my own talent even more. I did what I had to do, and now it’s my time.”

