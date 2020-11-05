‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Reveals She’s a ‘Black Republican’

As we await to see who the 46th president of the United States will be, a former Love & Hip Hop star revealed her political affiliation. Love Hip Hop: Hollywood alum Masika Kalysha went to Twitter to reveal that she identifies as a “Black Republican.” Even though she’s a Republican, she said she isn’t a Donald Trump supporter. On Twitter she explained that she’s a Black Republican that supported Joe Biden and Vice President nominee Kamala Harris.

“I am a Black republican for Biden/Harris bc there are more issues than my fking taxes!” Tucker tweeted. “U can vote to legalize marijuana even if u don’t smoke or sell. U can vote pro-choice even if u personally don’t believe in abortion or HAVE A WOMB U can vote pro-love even if ur not lgbtq+.”

In a series of tweets, the Growing Up Hip Hop star, born Masika Kalysha Tucker, called out the people who do support Trump because of their stance about taxes when he’s notorious for not paying his own.

“All urban fools supporting Donald Duck r crying about taxes… something 45 knows NOTHING about,” she said. “How can he possibly relate when he doesn’t pay his taxes? I paid a tax of 65k this yr as a blk single mom under 45s admin. Trump paid NOTHING I don’t make a fraction of what he makes!”

The 35-year-old added that she doesn’t share the same views as Republicans about the LGBTQ community, abortion and marijuana.

“I personally don’t believe in aborting for ME but who the f*** am I to tell another woman what to do with her womb???,” she tweeted. “I am not lbgtq+ but who tf am I to vote on the rights of those who are???? White folks making BILLIONS with weed on wall Street while black folks r doing bids.”

Tucker also blasted rapper Lil’ Pump, who Trump erroneously referred to as “Lil Pimp” recently, for coming out as a MAGA supporter.

“We have to use our brains,” she continued. “Let #LittlePimp be an example TRUMP DONT GIVE A FLYING FK ABOUT HIS DUMB A** SUPPORTERS! @lilpump makes ignorant a** music that my ppl support yet his fool ass is front and center for a obese carrot who makes a mockery of him & [hates] minorities.”

I personally don’t believe in aborting for ME but who the fuck am I to tell another woman what to do with her womb??? I am not lbgtq+ but who tf am I to vote on the rights of those who are???? White folks making BILLIONS with weed on wall Street while black folks r doing bids — Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) November 4, 2020

All urban fools supporting Donald Duck r crying about taxes… something 45 knows NOTHING about. How can he possibly relate when he doesn’t pay his taxes? I paid tax of 65k this yr as a blk single mom under 45s admin. Trump paid NOTHING I don’t make a fraction of what he makes! — Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) November 4, 2020

Another Love & Hip Hop Star Suggested That They Support Donald Trump

In October, another member of the Love & Hip Hop franchise was slammed for suggesting that President Trump was better than former President Obama. When a clip of the speech that Obama gave at a drive-in rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in support of Joe Biden was shared on Instagram, Waka Flocka Flame left a surprising comment under the post.

The author of the post captioned the video with: “Its people who really think Trump is a better President than Obama…,” and inserted a clown emoji. The “Hard in the Paint” rapper replied to his comment with a laughing emoji and responded “guess I’m a clown.”

This was confusing considering that he wiped his behind with a Donald Trump jersey during a 2017 performance at the Georgia Theatre.

READ NEXT: What Happened to K. Michelle Amid Her Husband’s Cheating Scandal?