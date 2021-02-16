‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Claimed She Received Threats From Dr. Dre

After Dr. Dre and Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Apryl Jones were seen dining together, her former co-star Moniece Slaughter confirmed that the two were an item. During an Instagram Live with Kendra G for “Singles on Instagram Live,” Slaughter said Jones and Dr. Dre, born Andre Young, had been dating for quite some time. Since she has made those comments, Slaughter claimed that Young wasn’t happy with her commenting on their relationship status and has sent her death threats. She recently made the allegations on Instagram Live and accused the hip-hop mogul of having people call her phone with threats against her.

You know what, I did not want to believe that [Dr.] Dre was a woman beater but after the couple of phone calls that I literally just had, he’s a woman beater,” emphatically said Moniece on Instagram Live. “For sure.” “How dare you send a n**** to bang my motherf****** line and threaten me? I don’t know you and you don’t know me and I didn’t say anything negative about you, sir. Don’t you send another motherf***** to this phone of mine to make one more f******threat.” “I don’t care who you think you are, I don’t care who the world has told you you are. I don’t know you and you don’t know me, and I didn’t say anything negative about you, sir. You can watch the 40-second clip about what I said about you sir — and it wasn’t negative. So don’t you send another motherf***** to this phone of mine to make one more motherf******* threat, yea Dr. Dre.” “And I recorded it. Wrong f****** b*****. Wrong move motherf*****r. Suck my d***, we’re done. I f****** recorded both conversations, your sloppy a**. You thought that aneurysm f***** you up?”

Jones nor Young had confirmed or denied the dating rumors. Young hasn’t responded to Slaughter’s claims regarding the threats.

Regarding their relationship, Slaughter told Kendra G that she had known about it for awhile.

To the person that asked me if Apryl and Dre are together, yes they are. And it’s been a while that they’ve been together — It’s been a while, it’s not new. I’ve known for a while, I was shocked just because of her public announcement that she’s polyamorous and that she has been with this one, this one, this one, that one, that one, that one. And she was on the internet patting her puss, so I was shocked that someone so established and refined as Dre would almost wife her. “What I’m not is a hater. Apryl’s beautiful, her body’s insane, she’s pseudo, semi, kind of talented. She’s a good mom, and what I know about the way she treats her loved ones is, she’s all in. So I know great qualities are in her.

Moniece Slaughter Had Accused Shaquille O’Neal of Telling Her to go “Kill Herself”

After Slaughter opened up about why her relationship with retired NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal didn’t work out, she said he sent her some not-so-nice text messages. She accused him of sending her messages telling her to go “kill herself.”

“You know what’s crazy? I haven’t spoken to him in forever and he text me and told me to kill myself,” Slaughter said during an interview with Domenick Nati for The Domenick Nati Show. “I think what happened was, a lot of his hookers, current hookers, his harem, was upset and he tried to prove [something].”

She went on to show Nati the text messages.

First of all, I have him listed in my phone as ‘Booger’. That was my nickname for him. Out of the blue on October 25, he text me because our interview made MediaTakeOut. And so I said, ‘I don’t know why the hell you keep listening to MediaTakeOut.’ So, he text me back, ‘First of all, watch your mouth. You’re the one giving him my p****. That’s my p**** and you keep entertaining bum a** n*****. I said, “That’s not my d***.” (He said) “Well you might want to start providing then. You might wanna start checking on me. Nobody said s*** to you when you was on a yacht with a b**** all on the blogs.”

