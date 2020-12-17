‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Says Being on the Show Almost Killed Her

Former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Moniece Slaughter spoke openly about why she is not returning to the VH1 reality show. During an Instagram Live, Slaughter said when she decided to leave the show she was “damn near dead.” Through her tears, she described the health issues she was enduring that she said was caused by the show.

“When I left that show I was damn near dead,” she said. “Not emotionally dead. I was damn near dead. Bro, like I couldn’t eat. I couldn’t sleep. I weighed 98 pounds. Everything I put in my mouth I threw up. I developed an ulcer. I s*** blood. Like…body was sore to the touch.”

Slaughter also spoke about her difficult relationship with the father of her child and former co-star Fizz.

“I didn’t want anything but to be healthy co-parents and friends,” she said. “That was obviously too much. Obviously he’s carrying some kind of hurt, some kind of animosity, some kind of something that I don’t know about. Until I know I can’t fix it.”

These comments come after Slaughter used a clip of Fizz to promote her new single, “I’m Ill.” In the clip Fizz is heard saying: “Moniece has nothing going on and at the end of the day if she’s allowed to come back then she will. But if network is done and actually over her and not letting her come back, then this is her last season.”

“Now, Now…That’s no way to talk about the mother of your child,” she wrote in the caption. “You Know I’m ILL.”

In another post, she included a short clip of Apryl Jones, who dated Fizz, saying: “She’s going to need the check ’cause she has nothing else going on,” regarding whether Slaughter was returning to Love & Hip Hop.

B**** I’m #ILL

And I’m poppin out first quarter with the ultimate kill shot

Leave the show they said. Focus on the music they said. Use it to your advantage they said. She’s crazy they said. I’m glad I listened. But unfortunately for everyone else…I’m FREE NAH!!!! But a liar I am not. Time to make good on my promises.

Moniece Slaughter Revealed That She Was Leaving Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood During the Last Reunion Show

Slaughter revealed that she was leaving Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood during the reunion show after season six wrapped filming. In a now-deleted Instagram post, according to The Grio, Slaughter elaborated more on her exit.

In the post from July 2019 she wrote:

I want to try my very hardest to leave you with as much encouragement as possible. I’m just like each and every one of you. I have good days. Greater days. I have bad days. However, there’s a certain sense of freedom one will discover, simply by being themselves. Being unapologetic. Authentic. Transparent. Accountable. They’ll say your worthless. They’ll say you’re undeserving of good. Deserving of being mistreated. Just know that may be true to them. But it’s not true to the creator. His word over rules & outweighs the negative opinions & views that any mere mortal may speak of, or have of you. Find inner peace. There you will find the ability to love you for you. But most importantly to soar. It’s been a wild ride. A long hard road to tow. But I wouldn’t change it for the world. Thank you to Mona Scott-Young, Treiva Williams, Stephanie Gayle, Eastern, VH1, and Viacom, for this platform. For granting me the ability to get back on my feet. For this transformative journey. It hasn’t always been easy for me. I’m not always the easiest to deal with. To my cast mates. Past & present for breaking me. Bringing me to my knees in the most literal sense of the phrase. Because of you, I can honestly say I’m better. Not my best yet, but better. And to you the viewers. Your attempts to humiliate me, judge me, shame me, have humbled me. Some of you have grown with me. Some of you still love to hate me. Thx you, your viewership has kept us alive!

With this. I bid you farewell.”

During an interview with The Jasmine Brand in November, Slaughter expressed her frustration with being on Black reality television and not being treated the same as White reality stars on other networks.

“We don’t get treated the same,” she said. We don’t get paid the same and we don’t have ownership. So we are literally a slave to the machine and it’s sold to you one way and then once you get in it you didn’t have Kris Jenner representation therefore you got stuck in a bad deal.”

