‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Can’t Move Her Left Side After Car Accident

A Love & Hip Hop: Miami star revealed via social media that she’s been in a “bad” car accident. Nikki Natural posted an emotional video on Instagram explaining that this is her second serious car accident and that she was taking a break from social media.

“Gonna be away from Social media for a bit so I can heal once again.. from another bad car accident,” she captioned the post. “I just finished my therapy from my last accident when my car flipped over 3 times but God got me though 🙏🏾) .. My car was T-boned on my drivers side this time and I can’t move my left side that well .. I’m in a lottttt of pain …. love ❤️ y’all and I’m a fighter so I won’t be gone that long.”

In her video, she explained that she didn’t want people to think she was dodging them and that she would be taking time to get rest and recover.

“I can’t move my left side,” she said through her tears in the video. “I just want to get better.”

Nikki Natural & Trina Feuded During Love & Hip Hop: Miami

If her name doesn’t sound familiar, Nikki Natural feuded with other female rappers on the show. After Trina tried to reason with her after she had an altercation with Sukihanna, Joy and Kamillion, she snapped at Trina and things got ugly. Once things got heated and Trina began yelling, all of the women ran to assist Trina and a brawl ensued that security tried to keep under control.

Things didn’t get any better by the time they filmed the Love & Hip Hop: Miami reunion show. Trina continued to blast Nikki Natural and told her she would never be a legitimate artist. Trina was introduced to Nikki Natural by Trick Daddy who hoped Trina could help her launch her career.

“If it wasn’t for Trick this woman wouldn’t have been no where in my space,” she said during the reunion. “I’m not disrespectful. I give respect to any and everybody that comes up under me. Be honest, you’re beneath me and you’ll always be. Don’t ever get it twisted. So when I gave you an opportunity to hit that stage, you should’ve did what you were supposed to do because you said to me that Trick vouched for you. Trick vouch for one b**** and one b**** only and that’s the baddest b**** and there will never be another.”

Trina added that she didn’t think Nikki Natural would have any longevity as an artist.

“I’ve been doing this 20 years. You won’t make it two years in this industry and I would never give any b**** that’s beneath me a chance to get under me. Nobody knows your music. You’re not an artist.”

After being removed from the stage, Nikki Natural denied that she ever disrespected Trina and any of the other stars of the show.

“I never disrespected Trina,” she told Kendall Kyndall. “I never disrespected anybody on that stage. If you come for me, I’m gonna pop off. That’s just what it is.”

