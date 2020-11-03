What Is Love & Hip Hop’s Nikko London Up to Today?

Nikko London is one of the most infamous cast members of the Love & Hip Hop franchise. London, born Londell Smith, became a part of the show when he began dating Mimi Faust. He and Faust had a controversial season after they claimed a sextape they filmed was leaked when their luggage was stolen while they were traveling. It was later revealed that the explicit video was produced and intentionally released. They couple broke up in 2014 after Faust found out that London was married to a woman named Margeaux Simms. She confirmed that she and the Brooklyn, New York native had parted ways in an interview with The Jasmine Brand.

“No we’re not together, there’s no relationship, there’s no status,” she said.

She added that his actions were forgivable.

“I can forgive him and I can forget that. I’ll probably never trust him again but I can forgive that and move on.”

In a 2014 interview with VIBE, London explained why he didn’t tell Faust that he had been married since 2007.

“I made a decision not to tell her, because there was so much going on with this Stevie s***,” he said. “I’m looking at it different from the way someone else may be looking at it. I was taking this to my grave. This was some secretive s*** I was doing. I didn’t tell Mimi. I didn’t feel as that she needed to know. Going into this third season, I think I might have stretched it out a little too long. I could have sat down and told her, but I didn’t it.”

Here’s what London has been up to since he exited Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.

He’s Found Love Again

London is now dating an up and coming rapper named SoCandy. He first began posting photos with her in August 2020. He has been making sure to promote her music as well. In October, she released a new single called “Woah.” See the video below.

London Has A Clothing Line

London founded his own fashion brand named Zeepak where he sells fitness related apparel. On the website, the gear available includes hoodies, hooded sweatshirts, backpacks, t-shirts, joggers, jackets, sports bras and leggings. Prices range from $12.95 to $43.50. All of the apparel is covered in this mantra, “Eat Clean Train Dirty.” On the clothing line’s website, the mantra is explained:

Eat Clean Train Dirty” hoodies represent a fashion-forward mindset for men and women who want to feel & look good while working out. What we wear is a direct reflection of how we want to feel. With ZEEKPAK unisex gear, we make it possible to feel fashionable while training dirty. Our newly-adapted hoodie designs are just what you need to add that extra boost of confidence while flexing those #gains!

Check out the clothing line here.

He’s a Personal Trainer

Back Flies w/ballback flies 2020-05-27T21:19:09Z

London is also a fitness trainer. Under his Zeepak brand, he also offers ZPX Max Performance. On the website, he provides personal training videos. The videos offer “different workout videos so you can mix it up every day right from your own home” according to the website. The workouts are described as “fun and relatable” and also has a mobile version. Memberships cost $9.99 a month or $79 a year. See his page here.

No Word On Whether He & Simms Are Divorced

Nikko London Tries To Save His Marriage w/ Margeaux Simms | Love & Hip Hop: AtlantaNikko London makes another play at saving his marriage with Margeaux Simms. Will he succeed? #VH1 #LHH #LHHATL More from Love & Hip Hop: Official Website: http://www.vh1.com/shows/love-and-hip-hop-atlanta Like Love & Hip Hop on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/loveandhiphop Follow Love & Hip Hop on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/loveandhiphop/ Follow Love & Hip Hop on Twitter: https://twitter.com/loveandhiphop 2017-03-30T10:00:05Z

In 2016, London, Simms and her girlfriend Merika Palmiste all appeared together on Marriage Bootcamp but it didn’t help Simms’ and London’s marriage. In 2017 while they both starred on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, they discussed getting a divorce further. When London asked her about ending their marriage she said:

“I feel like we’re fighting reality…Obviously I love you, I’m always going to love you, but we don’t jell the same way. We have to just move forward, you know?”

While chatting with VH1, Simms described their divorce process as “complicated.”

“Nikko and I are friends and we’ve both moved on,” she said. “Those things take a little bit longer than I’d like to finish. But he’s my good friend and we both moved on with other people.”

