Peter Gunz Explains Why He’s the Perfect Host For ‘Cheaters’

Peter Gunz, who now goes by his real name Peter Pankey, is the official host of Cheaters. Social media users found it ironic that Pankey signed on to help distressed spouses find out if they were being cheated on when during his time on Love & Hip Hop he was busted for cheating.

Pankey was well aware of the way his new hosting gig was perceived by the public and feels he is the best candidate to take over the show.

“Most people that followed my story on Love & Hip Hop’ would say I have the audacity to take this job but I’m a good fit,” he told Showbiz Cheatsheet. “You want someone in this role who has been down a similar road. Though I’m not proud of my reputation because of certain decisions I’ve made, I know that I am a draw because of what people have seen.”

The Bronx, New York native added that his able to sympathize with those being cheated on even though he has caused the same kind of hurt.

“I’m sympathetic to those who get caught and those who are heartbroken over the discovery,” he said. “My goal is not to break up a happy home, but instead to help the couples decide if they can work things out or maybe separation is best.”

As far as his own history of being unfaithful, for Pankey it’s not something that is easy to live with.

“I understand the hurt and embarrassment and it’s something that I’ll regret for the rest of my life,” he said. “I am not proud of how I looked on the show but you live and you learn.”

Pankey is making history thanks to his new job. He’s the first Black host for the show.

Denzel Washington Confronted Pankey About His Cheating Ways

While out one night with Tara Wallace, the mother of three of his children and former partner of almost 15 years, they ran into Denzel Washington. To Pankey’s surprise, Washington was a fan of the show and knew all about his infidelity. Pankey said he gave him his input about his cheating ways. Pankey told Power 105.1s Angie Martinez that the Oscar winner told Wallace to “keep kicking his a**.”

“He told Tara, ‘You’ve gotta kick his a**. That boy’s crazy!’ I said, ‘You watch the show?’ and he said, ‘Yeah, what am I gonna do? Just watch movies?”

During Pankey’s relationship with Wallace, he married singer Amina Buddafly. He now has two children with Buddafly. Besides the five children he has between Buddafly and Wallace, he has five other children, amounting to 10 children in total.

Peter Pankey & Amina Buddafly Divorced Earlier This Year

In January 2020, Amina Buddafly and Peter Pankey revealed via social media that their marriage was over. Buddafly posted her divorce documents on her Instagram story, according to XXL, and Pankey reposted them.

“Our divorce is not ugly,” he wrote in an Instagram post XXL reported. “No lawyers no judges no Mediators!! Just us,” he captioned a photo of the two looking like a loving couple. “I love @aminabuddafly and the Beautiful Queens she gave me.. Divorce in our case is not a bad thing it’s best and won’t change the support and love for her my kids and her music.. no comments necessary.”

They tried to work out their marriage when they appeared on WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp but their attempt was unsuccessful.

