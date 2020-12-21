Princess Love & Ray J Are Not Done With Each Other Yet, She Says

Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood’s Princess Love said that she is not done with Ray J after revealing she wants a third child with her estranged husband.

The couple, who are in the process of a divorce, have two children together, daughter Melody, 2, and son, Epik, who is 11 months old. In September 2020, Ray J, 39, filed for divorce from Love, 36.

Love made the comments about a third child during a sneak peak of the upcoming Love & Hip-Hop: Secrets Unlocked which was published by TMZ. The short clip included fellow Love & Hip-Hop icons Safarree Samuels and Erica Mena speaking about their future child plans. When Mena said that Samuels did not want any more children, Princess Love weighed in and said that Mena only needs a part of Samuels in order to make a baby.

Ray J Said: ‘Princess Is Requesting More of My Sperm’

Ray J chimed in to say, “Princess is requesting more of my sperm.” Princess Love says that the couple has not had sex in three months. Although Ray J said that his wife would “get [his] sperm tonight.”

The VH1 special airs on January 4. Among the other stars featured in the special will by Karlie Redd, Mendeecees and Yandy Smith-Harris. The clip emerged just after the video leaked showing Ray J’s manager Wack 100 fighting two men after the two men allegedly used a racial slur, according to TMZ. Wack 100 later went on Instagram to complain about the incident and had his post removed by the social media giant. Wack 100 wrote in response to the post being deleted, “So I get attacked and I get bullied & harassed – @instagram when a black man is being killed or choked out it stays but when a black man is being attacked and wins it’s against your rules,” he wrote. “Black on Black post stays guess that’s cool right.”

Ray J & Princess Love’s Relationship Has Rarely Been Out of the News in 2020

Ray J and Princess Love’s relationship status has rarely been out of the news during 2020. In November, fans were convinced that the two were in the process of reconciling after Love posted an Instagram video showing them up close and personal.

In early December 2020, fans were shocked when a video emerged online showing Ray J kissing Bad Girls Club star Sarah Oliver. The video also showed Ray J resting his head on Oliver’s neck.

While around Thanksgiving, Ray J posted a gif of a man on fire with the caption, “Me walking from a situation before I let my anger get the best of me.”

Ray J Has Said that Despite the Divorce, the Couple’s Children Remain Their Priority

Ray J told Entertainment Tonight in September 2020 that he felt as though divorce was the best thing for the couple. The rapper said that he didn’t speak to his friends about the future of his marriage but rather went to God. He said that the couple will continue to work together and a future reconciliation was not out of the question.

Ray J said that the couple’s children were still their priority and “Then relationships flow after.” The other issue facing Ray J was the idea that Princess might meet somebody new saying, “My wife, if there’s somebody better out there that she wants to be with, then I have to respect that as well. But hey, I don’t know… I can’t say too much, but I love you, Princess. That’s what I can say.”

