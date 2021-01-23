Ray J Photos: ‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Star Through the Years

Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood icon Ray J has had some special moments over the years with his sister, Brandy, rapper, Lil Kim and his friend, Diddy.

While his marriage to fellow Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star Princess Love appears to be over, take a look at some of the former Moesha star’s greatest moments over the years:

Ray J & Weezy Together, 2 Legends of the Game

In 2015, Ray J collaborated with Lil Wayne on the 2015 song “Brown Sugar.” Vibe described the song as, “Ray J sings about his love for the flavors of the female body in his sultry “Brown Sugar.” He snagged Lil Wayne for a verse on the song, and of course Weezy had a ball spelling out how he gets down with the ladies.”

Ray J Is Clearly Tight With Other Reality TV Royalty

It’s not clear exactly what Ray J’s relationship to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is, Richards had her opinion on her niece’s Paris Hilton’s 2004 sex tape during a 2017 interview with Andy Cohen. Richards said that she felt the sex tape release would “ruin” Hilton’s career and that the whole situation was “horrible.” Infamously, Ray J made an appearance in a sex tape with his then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian. I wonder what happened to her?

At this event, LA Guestlist described Ray J as making a “grand entrance.” The blog posting read, “arriving on his WE tv scoot bike donning a tailored suit. He walked in arm-in-arm with his mother Sonja Bates-Norwood and fiancé Princess Love. The affectionate couple snapped photos on the carpet and proudly showed off Princess Love’s engagement ring.”

It Isn’t Just His Contemporaries, Ray J Has Respect for Those Who Came Before

At this event, music legend Nile Rodgers was being “honored for his unique and indelible influence on generations of music makers and his ability to connect people through song while defying musical expectations,” according to BMI’s website.

Famously during a 2014 interview with the late, great Joan Rivers, Ray J did a comical reenactment of his Kim Kardashian sex tape. During the segment, Ray J said, “I like older women because they know what they want, they know when they want it, and after they get it then they tell you to get out.” Rivers replied by saying, “But then I think it’s, we know what we want and usually it’s dinner at 4:30.”

There’s Still Hope for Ray J & Princess Love, Right?

Despite the couple filing for divorce in 2020, Princess Love recently said that she might want another child with her estranged husband. The couple has two children together, Melody, 2, and Epik, 1.

Was Ray J Trying to Get Something Going With the Future Mrs. Lachey?

This photo comes just before Minnillo would go on to date and marry the former Mr. Jessica Simpson, Nick Lachey. Minnillo and Lachey would marry on Richard Branson’s private island in 2011. They have three children together.

Ray J Has a Special Relationship With R. Kelly’s Former Wife Andrea

In 2018, Ray J posted an article on his official Facebook page about Andrea Kelly coming forward with her abuse allegations against her former husband R. Kelly.

How Could We Forget the Moesha Days?

Ray J doesn’t normally hide in the background of photos, but he did for this Moesha cast shot. On the show, Ray J played the part of Dorian Long, a character who begins as Moesha’s cousin only to later find out that he is in fact her half-brother.

In 2020, Brandy revealed that she was in talks for a Moesha reboot. It’s not clear if those talks involved the participation of Ray J.

Throughout the Years, Ray J Has Maintained His Friendship With Diddy

In 2011, Diddy was one of those who witnessed Ray J’s infamous physical altercation with rapper Fabolous, according to MTV. Ray J was also present at Diddy’s 2019 50th birthday party. It was one of the rare occasions he was at the same party as his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, according to E! Online.

Ray J Burst Into the Hip-Hop Game With His 2001 Lil Kim Collab ‘Wait a Minute’

In 2001, Ray J made huge musical move when he performed with hip-hop royalty in the shape of Lil Kim on the track “Wait a Minute.” The song peaked at number 30 on the Billboard charts in the U.S.

Ray J and Lil Kim’s friendship has endured with the couple being pictured together in 2019.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported in 2012 that Lil Kim and Ray J were two of the celebrities who appeared in court to support boxer Floyd Mayweather during one of his many appearances before a judge.

Apparently the video for “Wait a Minute” was such a draw that Macy Gray had to stop by to get a photo with Ray J. Game recognizes game!

