VIDEO: Ray J Caught Kissing Reality Star

Ray J has seen on video kissing Sarah Oliver from the Bad Girls Club. In the clip, which was reposted by The Shade Room, the Love & Hip Hop star kisses Oliver on the cheek and has his arm around her. He proceeds to sit closely with her and put his face in her neck while she is recording.

Ray J continues to be estranged from his wife and mother of his two children, Princess Love, who also stars on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

Ray J & Princess Love Are Appearing On A Love & Hip Hop Spin-off to Work on Marriage

Even though Ray J has been spotted on video kissing and hugging on another woman, he has spoken often about wanting to work on his marriage. He and Love will be appearing on a Love & Hip Hop spin-off to repair their marriage along with Kirk and Rasheeda Frost, Mendeecees Harris and Yandy-Smith Harris and comedian Michael Blackson and Miss Yada. The show will premiere in 2021, according to Page Six.

In November, Love posted a video on her Instagram story of her and Ray J going for a stroll. This post made fans think they were on the road to reconciliation. However, on December 2, the “Wait a Minute” singer posted a cryptic status that alarmed fans again about his suspected marriage reconciliation. In his Instagram story, he posted a GIF of a person in flames with the text: “Me walking from a situation before I let my anger get the best of me.”

Ray J & Princess Love spending that quality time together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0qtmmsLrMX — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) November 18, 2020

When Ray J did an interview on The Real, he admitted he didn’t tell Love he was filing for divorce.

“No I didn’t,” he said when asked by host Garcelle Beauvais if he informed his wife of his plans. “Well, I mean, again, when you’re in your own relationship, sometimes you do things spontaneously. Sometimes you move too fast, sometimes you make mistakes. I’m not saying that that’s what I did, or I made a mistake — but I don’t know if I did make a mistake. I don’t know. I have every right to just not know and still just try and figure it out. But again, I feel like, if me and her could just be in our own little world together, and just live in our world as opposed to this world outside of it, you know, we’ll just be in a better place.”

Despite him filing for divorce after Love requested for her divorce filing to be dismissed in July, he still wants to be married to her.

“Yes, but I want to know do you want to be married?” The Real host Jeannie Mai asked while interviewing him. “The kids yes, but you have to have a happy family from a happy, stable, loyal marriage. Do you want a happy, stable, loyal marriage? That’s the happy family part.”

Ray J replied: “Yes! Yes! Yes!”

Ray J filed for divorce in September of 2020, Entertainment Tonight reported.

