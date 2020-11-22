Here’s Why Fans Think Ray J & Princess Are Back Together

The last time we all heard about Ray J and Princess Love’s estranged marriage, they were focused on co-parenting their children and were planning on getting a divorce. After Love filed for divorce and asked for it to be dismissed so they could reconcile, People reported, Ray J refiled for divorce, according to TMZ. By the looks of one of Love’s recent social media posts, they may be working towards reconciliation again.

Love posted a video of her and the “Wait a Minute” singer taking a stroll outside and it looked like they were holding hands. She didn’t offer any extra information about their relationship status. The Instagram story clip was captured and reposted by The Shade Room, which you can see below.

Ray J & Princess Love spending that quality time together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0qtmmsLrMX — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) November 18, 2020

When their relationship was rocky, they still had to communicate and spend time together. They work together as executive producers for shows like The Conversation and One Mo’ Chance on the mobile network Zeus as well as co-parent their children, 11-month-old Epik Ray and two-year-old Melody. In January 2020, Love told a fan that they still weren’t together via her Instagram story. When a fan asked her if they had reconciled she replied, “Not right now. Right now we’re just focused on the kids.” In October 2020, they celebrated Halloween together and dressed up as the Adams Family.

When the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star filed his own request for a divorce, Love had no clue and found out from someone other than Ray J.

During an appearance on Fox Soul’s Out Loud With Claudia Jordan, Love said she found out that her husband filed for divorce when her friend sent her a screenshot of a social media post.

“I was calling him and texting him like, ‘Hey, did you file for divorce because I just talked to you on Friday’,” she said. “I don’t know. I’m completely lost. I’ve had time to process it now, but in the beginning, I was a little thrown off. I was a lot thrown off.”

Ray J admitted that when he was considering getting a divorce, he didn’t consult his wife or anyone else.

“It was just how I felt at the time,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I didn’t really talk to nobody about it.”

Even though he filed for divorce, Ray J said he wasn’t sure what was in store for him and the mother of his two children.

“It’s still so early, I really don’t know what’s going to happen, how it happens, but I just want to make sure that my babies and my Princess is in a great place mentally and that they can enjoy life,” he added. “My wife, if there’s somebody better out there that she wants to be with, then I have to respect that as well. But hey, I don’t know… I can’t say too much, but I love you, Princess. That’s what I can say.”

