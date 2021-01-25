Roccstar’s Babymama in a New Relationship With Mario!

Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star Roccstar’s baby mama and former protege is in a new relationship with singer Mario.

Mario made the announcement that he was on the market in a series of Instagram videos and photos showing him with Kris Stephens. In the caption of a photo with a ring, Stephens wrote, “Thank you King it’s so beautiful.

Stephens Said Mario ‘Is So Sweeeeeet’

In an Instagram story, via The Shade Room, Stephens said of Mario, “He is so sweeeeeeet! Like wow babe you really did all this?! Surprised me with this beautiful flower balloon bouquet, a chef, a trip, gifts… I love you so much!!! @marioworldwide.” The blog also quoted Stephens as saying, “Babe you really did your thing in the middle of a pandemic… Thank youuuu for your thoughtfulness, sweet words, and beautiful gifts I just love you so much.”

Mario Confirmed He Had a ‘Quarantine Bae’ in April 2020

Mario told Chicago’s WGCI in April 2020 that he had a “Quarantine Bae,” according to The Shade Room. Mario was quoted as saying, “I’m not ready for [marriage].” The blog went on to not that Stephens had regularly commented on Mario’s Instagram posts with one message reading, “Elemental Fire, you are.” Mario responded by saying, “My fire is nothing without your air Kris Stephens.”

Roccstar & Stephens Share a Child Together

It’s not clear when Stephens, 34, split from Roccstar, whose real name is Leon Youngblood, 31. The couple regularly posted photos showing them together, including at the 2015 Grammy Awards and the 2014 BMI Awards. In one message from January 2015, Roccstar tweeted lovingly about Stephens on her birthday calling her his “heart” and saying she was “my right hand, tag team partner, love, and the most amazing woman.” In October 2014, Roccstar tweeted a photo of the couple together and wrote, “Judge a king by his queen.” In 2015 and 2016, Roccstar referred to Stephens as his “wife” in two seperate tweets. Both have deleted photos of the couple together from their Instagram page.

The couple’s son, Syhre Leon, has his own Instagram page.

Stephens Began Working With Roccstar, Whom She Referred to as a ‘Super Producer,’ in 2013

According to Stephens’ biography on her official website, she signed a “major publishing deal with Primary Wave Music through super-producer Roccstar” in 2013. That same year, Stephens featured alongside T.I. on the track “Memories Back Then” with Kendrick Lamar and B.o.B while also covering the song “One in a Million” which was originally made famous by the late Aaliyah. Stephens is a native of Temple Hills, Maryland. Stephens says in that bio that she is due to release her debut EP in 2020.

Stephens told Rolling Out in 2013 that her musical inspiration was Mariah Carey saying that Butterfly was her favorite album. Stephens described her sound as being “very similar to Chris Brown.” Stephens said, “As a songwriter, you have to be honest and write about your experiences. I’m mixed with black and white so being true to myself I like to create both styles of music.”

