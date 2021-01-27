T.I. Accused of Holding a Gun to Alexis Skyy’s Friend’s Head

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Alexis Skyy’s friend has accused T.I. of holding a gun against her head in a stunning Instagram post.

Sabrina Peterson, the founder of GLAM University, a beauty salon, said in the post, “The sad part about being a woman & BEING A BLACK WOMAN IS THIS! The public PRAISES OUR PREDATORS! @troubleman31 you PUT A GUN TO MY HEAD IN FRONT OF CHILDREN & I NEVER CALLED THE POLICE ON YOU! But for years you have painted me as the VILLAIN!” Peterson went on, “AS BLACK WOMEN! It’s hard to heal from RAPE, VIOLENCE OR ANYTHING BECAUSE YOU ARE PAINTED AS THE PROBLEM OR REASON THIS HAS HAPPENED TO YOU! LETS NORMALIZE THE ALLOWING BLACK WOMEN TO HEAL! It’s so hard being the VICTIM OF RAPE & BEING PAINTED AS THE REASON IT HAPPENED!”

TroubleMan31 is T.I.’s Instagram handle.

Peterson Took the Opportunity to Call Out Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Peterson continued her ranting by calling out Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Peterson said, “LETS TALK! @keishabottoms YOU CANT HAVE A PERSON THAT HAS VICTIMIZED WOMEN SPEAK FOR US! Lets have a real TALK!” In the past, Mayor Bottoms has used T.I. as a spokesman for various issues.

You might remember that in September 2019, Alexis Skyy and Peterson held a protest outside of an Atlanta gas station. Peterson’s black Maserati truck had been stolen at the gas station. The duo accused the QuikTrip of malfeasance after other women claimed to have had similar experiences at the location. At the protest, the group chanted, “No justice, no gas.” The Maserati was later returned to Peterson, according to Rolling Out.

Peterson Also Dragged Isaac Hayes’ Son Into the Story

Peterson also had some choice words for Isaac Hayes III, the son of the Shaft soundtrack creator, Isaac Hayes. Peterson accused Hayes III of downplaying her experiences and of being being cahots with Mayor Bottoms. Peterson said, “Constantly speak down on A WOMANS EXPERIENCE with your friend @keishabottoms I’m not sure what political favor you want BUT IM TELLING YOU MY EXPERIENCE!”

T.I.’s Wife Has Denied the Allegations

T.I.’s wife, Tiny, has responded to the allegations saying that Peterson’s kids used to call the rapper “uncle” until two years ago. Tiny also said, “Now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back? What’s up wit you today Pooh? I’m confused 🤷🏽‍♀️ Stop Harassing My Family. You strange.”

Peterson told Revolut in March 2019 that she founded GirlPower Holdings as a group of businesses designed to help to teach women how to run companies.

READ NEXT: Love & Hip-Hop Star Says This Made Her RICH During Quarantine