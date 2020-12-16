Reality Star Claimed Shaquille O’Neal Told Her to Kill Herself

Moniece Slaughter claimed that retired NBA star Shaquille O’Neal isn’t too happy with her. Back in October, the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star opened up about her former relationship with O’Neal and explained why they didn’t work out. She said that they got back in contact again recently and the former Los Angeles Laker, whom she referred to as a “non-jolly giant,” didn’t have many nice things to say to her.

“You know what’s crazy? I haven’t spoken to him in forever and he text me and told me to kill myself,” Slaughter said during an interview with Domenick Nati for The Domenick Nati Show. “I think what happened was, a lot of his hookers, current hookers, his harem, was upset and he tried to prove [something].”

Slaughter also showed text messages that she claimed O’Neal sent her after he read about what she said about their relationship and commented on her dating other men.

“First of all, I have him listed in my phone as ‘Booger’. That was my nickname for him. Out of the blue on October 25, he text me because our interview made MediaTakeOut. And so I said, ‘I don’t know why the hell you keep listening to MediaTakeOut.’ So, he text me back, ‘First of all, watch your mouth. You’re the one giving him my p****. That’s my p**** and you keep entertaining bum a** n*****. I said, ‘That’s not my d***.’ (He said) ‘Well you might want to start providing then. You might wanna start checking on me. Nobody said s*** to you when you was on a yacht with a b**** all on the blogs’.”

Moniece Slaughter Accused Shaquille O’Neal of Being Unfaithful During Their Relationship

During her initial interview with Domenick Nati on Instagram Live in October, she dished about her times with O’Neal, which she referred to as a “fun time in her life.” Despite the good times, she said O’Neal’s infidelities led to the demise of their union. She said O’Neal claimed that he was “done being a player” but that wasn’t true.

“He doesn’t want to be questioned,” she said. “He does not like to be cornered and I’m the type where I’m like, ‘I don’t give a f*** who you are. If I’m concerned, I’m going to voice this concern, you’re going to answer it. The customer’s always right. You’ve been dropping off d***? That makes me the customer. I’m the receiving party. I’m always right.”

Even though they didn’t mesh well romantically, the 33-year-old said they were still on good terms.

“We’re still good friends. We haven’t spoken in a minute just with everything that’s going on in the world…but I do know that if ever really, really needed him, he’d be there,” she said. “I think he and I are also better off as friends.”

While she was on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, her-then co-star Jason Lee alleged that she was having an affair with O’Neal while he was married and that she was pregnant at one point. She denied these claims on social media. On Twitter she wrote:

“Let me make it clear condoms. An iud. And a vasectomy make pregnancy impossible,” she tweeted. “Meeting him in 2012 makes it impossible during a marriage. SO STOP ASKING ME.”

