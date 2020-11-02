Love & Hip Hop Star’s Mother Calls Her ‘A Demon’

Shay Johnson, who you’ve seen on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and Miami, appeared on OWN’s Iyanla Fix My Life in order to repair her relationships with her mother, Sandra Johnson, and two brothers, Dr. Joe Johnson and Emjay Johnson. During her appearance, the healing process didn’t go as planned.

Before host Iyanla Vanzant spoke with Johnson, she spoke with her mother. While discussing their relationship, Vanzant took out index cards that listed comments Sandra Johnson made about her reality star daughter. Things got tense when Johnson saw the card that read “She’s a demon from hell,” something that Johnson denied saying about the former Flavor Of Love star.

See Johnson’s reaction when production played the casting tape where she did say those words below:

After speaking with her mother, Vanzant spoke with Johnson about her issues with her mother and brothers. Vanzant then went and had a conversation with her brothers, Emjay and Joey. As one of the initial exercises to help them express their feelings, she briefly brought Johnson into the room. Her brothers then both expressed that she is “rude and disrespectful.” The next part of the exercise required Johnson to do a writing prompt and not respond to her brothers, which Johnson didn’t agree with. Since she wasn’t able to say a rebuttal to her brothers, she became upset and an argument between her and Vanzant began.

“I didn’t ask you to take me in there and get negative [comments] from my brothers and [I’m] not be able to have a rebuttal,” she said. “I do trust you but that was BS.”

Vanzant then explained that she was going to have a chance to say her response at a different time during the exercise. She also made it clear that Johnson was not here to control and “facilitate the process.” Johnson wasn’t receptive to that decided to exit the show early.

“Lady I’m out,” she said to Vanzant. “You’re f****** weird.”

Vanzant then followed Johnson to a SUV she was sitting in and told her that she “isn’t a woman of her word.”

“I told you I didn’t want it to be no intervention, pointing the finger at me making me look bad,” Johnson yelled back at Vanzant.

When Vanzant was trying to explain that she had to be patient with the process Johnson shouted back: “F*** the process if it’s making me look like a g****** fool!”

Johnson then left and Vanzant said she wasn’t going to engage with Johnson any further.

“I don’t care if she brings Jesus with her, she can’t come back up in here,” Vanzant said after their conflict.”

Johnson’s Brothers Weren’t Surprised By Her Outburst

Suffering in Silence Has Consequences | Iyanla: Fix My Life | Oprah Winfrey Network

When Vanzant returned, she asked her brothers about their opinion about their argument.

“Everything I seen yesterday is what I see on the regular,” Emjay told Vanzant. “I seen my mother, when you talk to her or say certain things, she tries to blow it off or make you feel like that’s not really it. That’s not really true. That’s not how you feel. It makes me not want to have certain conversations because I know the reaction.”

Even though Johnson left during the first day of the three-day event, her mother and brothers stayed so they can work on their relationships. Joey’s wife even joined and they got to have a conversation about their marriage and how it is affected by his relationship with his mother.

During one of their breakthroughs, Vanzant pointed out the root of the dysfunction in the family was not Johnson.