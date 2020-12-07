‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Star Announces Engagement

Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta star Sierra Gates says that “engaged means married” after she announced her upcoming nuptials to Brooklyn-born rapper BK Brasco.

Gates posted a photo of the massive rock on her finger on Instagram with a caption simply reading, “I said yes.” After announcing her engagement, Gates said in an Instagram video, “Engaged means married.”

Gates & Brasco Have Been Together Since 2018; Both Have 2 Children From Previous Relationships

BK Exposes Sierra at Her Daughters Birthday! | Love & Hip Hop: AtlantaAfter Sierra puts him out, BK decides to pull up to her daughter’s birthday party with some text messages that show that he wasn’t the ONLY one stepping out of the relationship. #VH1 #LHH #LHHATL More from Love & Hip Hop: Official Website: http://www.vh1.com/shows/love-and-hip-hop-atlanta Like Love & Hip Hop on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/loveandhiphop Follow Love &… 2020-05-05T01:00:06Z

The couple has been dating since 2018, they debuted as a couple on season seven of Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta. Gates, 31, and Brasco, 41, got together after she split from her husband, Shooter, after learning he was having an affair with her assistant, Moriah. Gates has two children, Paris and Mason, with her former husband. Brasco has two children from a previous relationship.

Sierra Learns BK Brasco Has Been Sleeping w/ Amber Priddy | Love & Hip Hop: AtlantaKarlie holds an intervention with Mimi, Amber Priddy and Tokyo Vanity to reveal the disturbing truth about BK Brasco to Sierra. #VH1 #LHH #LHHATL More from Love & Hip Hop: Official Website: http://www.vh1.com/shows/love-and-hip-hop-atlanta Like Love & Hip Hop on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/loveandhiphop Follow Love & Hip Hop on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/loveandhiphop/ Follow Love & Hip Hop on… 2018-05-21T10:00:02Z

It hasn’t been smooth sailing for Gates and Brasco’s relationship. Fellow Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta star Karlie Redd revealed to Gates that Brasco had a relationship with a stripper named Amber Priddy. The couple also had a public fight during season eight when Brasco appeared at Gates’ daughter’s 15th birthday party with printouts purportedly showing text messages she sent to another man. Brasco capped it off by giving Gates condoms in a gift bag.

Sierra Gates Says that She Has a Net Worth of $1 Million

Gates is the owner of The Glam Shop, a beauty salon in Atlanta, Georgia. She has been covered in the media extensively thanks to her entrepreneurial skills. In December 2020, Gates told Forbes about how she built her beauty brand beginning as a make-up artist for dancers at a nightclub. Gates also spoke about her role on Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta saying:

I never came on Love & Hip Hop to be an actual reality star. In the mix, I became that. But, I came in with a mind frame of, ‘I’m going to get on T.V. I’m going to use this platform to push my business… I use my platform to talk about all of my businesses and help girls like me, that came from situations like me or just any girl across the world to be a businesswoman. I feel like if I could do it, a high school dropout and teen mom, then anybody can do it.

In October 2020, Gates told the New York Post that when she became pregnant as a teenager, she was homeless. Gates described her net worth as being over $1 million during that interview.

