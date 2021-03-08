Reality Star Accuses Soulja Boy of Holding Gun to Her Head

Nia Riley, the former girlfriend of rapper Soulja Boy, has come forward with domestic violence allegations against the rapper. In an interview with Tasha K, Riley discussed two traumatizing incidents that happened during their six-year relationship. One of the things she claimed the “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” rapper did was kick her while she was pregnant and cause her to have a miscarriage.

Tasha K: Soulja Boy kicked you in the stomach, not that he had a f****** reason… Nia Riley: No, we had an incident when I was pregnant. I feel like we always did… Tasha: But for him to kick you when you were pregnant…Did you tell him that you were pregnant with his baby? Nia: He absolutely knew I was pregnant. I was like 15 weeks. I don’t think I had told anybody else that I was pregnant because, truthfully, in my mind I didn’t know what I was going to do or what I wanted to do. And I was in L.A so I had some time. Tasha: How soon after he kicked you, did you have the miscarriage? Nia: I’m not sure what time it was that it happened but I know for sure it was that night, late that night, maybe early morning. I remember I had put a towel on the bed.

Soulja Boy has not responded to these allegations.

Nia Riley Accused Soulja Boy of Holding a Gun to Her Head

During the interview, Riley also discussed a time where she tried to leave Soulja Boy. She said that one day after she pepper-sprayed him during an altercation, she tried to leave him while he was getting a haircut later that day. Her attempt to escape wasn’t as smooth as she hoped it would be.

“It’s a crazy situation to try to get out of,” she said. “So I was just sitting there, watching, watching, watching. He hadn’t moved. He didn’t get up for nothing. I got up, got my bag. I walked down stairs. And I felt him press it [the gun] against the back of my head. And I just sat down. I sat on the steps for a couple of hours. He was sitting behind me.”

As he sat behind her with the gun, Riley said his friends saw what was happening and didn’t say anything.

She said after about one hour of sitting on the steps, he let her go.

“I think he realized how badly I wanted to go because I cried,” she continued. “And [after about an hour on the steps with Soulja Boy behind her] I got up and I left. It took a while but I left, that same day. That was pretty much my breaking point.”

Soulja Boy & Nia Riley Had a Physical Altercation on WeTV’s Marriage Bootcamp in 2019

During a February 28, 2019 episode of Marriage Bootcamp, Soulja Boy became physically aggressive with Nia Riley on camera. In the scene, the Atlanta, Georgia native accused Riley of embarrassing him on television while they were having an argument. Riley was on her phone during their conflict, which set him off. He then charged at her and put his hands on her. Her screams during the altercation woke up the castmates in the house and they came and removed Riley from the situation.

Dr. Ish and Dr. V, the resident counselors on the show, later addressed Soulja Boy and forbade him to become aggressive with Riley again.

