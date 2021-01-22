Soulja Boy Accused of Raping His Former Assistant in New Lawsuit

Former Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star Soulja Boy is being accused of sexual battery and kidnapping against his former assistant, according to a lawsuit. The assistant is referred to as “Jane Doe” in the lawsuit.

Soulja, whose real name is DeAndre Way, hired the assistant in December 2018, according to the lawsuit. The documents allege that within a month of being hired, Soulja began sending unsolicited photos of his genitals to the woman.

She is suing for sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, infliction of emotional distress in addition to monetary damages for not being paid for the work she did as his assistant. Jane Doe was expected to live and work out of the rapper’s Malibu home while performing numerous duties including styling his hair in exchange for $500 per week. Jane Doe alleges that she was required to work seven days a week and 24 hours a day.

Heavy has reached out to Soulja Boy’s camp for comment on the allegations. Since the lawsuit was made public, Soulja has tweeted numerous times about various topics but has not addressed the allegations. The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles.

If you or somebody that you know is a victim of sexual assault please contact National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or log on to RAINN.org. If you or somebody that you know is a victim of domestic violence, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org.

The Woman’s Lawyers Told Heavy: ‘She Is Seeking Justice, Not Publicity’

Jane Doe is being represented by Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers. Rahamni told Heavy, “The allegations are public, but the identity of the victim is not. She has suffered significant trauma and is seeking justice, not publicity.”

The lawsuit goes on to say that the pair developed a romantic relationship and that she moved in with the Chicago-born rapper. The woman said in the lawsuit that she was first sexually assaulted by Soulja in February 2019. Jane Doe says that Soulja expressed his remorse and gave her $1,000.

Jane Doe Says that Her Attempts to End the Relationship Were Often Met With Physical Violence

In May 2019, Jane Doe said that she tried to end things with Soulja. His response was to spit in her face. Soulja once told the woman that he “should have killed” her, according to the documents. The lawsuit alleges that Soulja kicked and punched her as well as “body-slamming” her.

Jane Doe alleged that Soulja once locked in her a room without food or water during an argument. Doe says that this was an attempt to coerce her into not leaving him. Following one specific argument in a car, Doe says that Soulja forced her out of the vehicle and made her walk for five miles.

The lawsuit alleges a climate of extreme jealousy in the couple’s home as she accused Soulja of becoming violent when she received social media comments or phonecalls. Doe says that Soulja would regularly say that he “didn’t mean” his outbursts. In one incident, Jane Doe said Soulja forced her to look in the mirror while commenting, “You are ugly, bumpy face!”

Jane Doe Says that She Left Soulja in August 2020

Eventually, the woman said that she moved out of Soulja’s home in August 2020, following numerous sexual assaults and an incident in which she feared for her life, the documents read. Jane Doe says that when she went back to the rapper’s home with law enforcement to retrieve her belongings, she was refused access to the home.

Her lawyer told Heavy, “Way’s treatment of our client, as an employee and as a person who deserves respect, has traumatized and filled her with fear. His abuse imprisoned her physically, mentally and emotionally. When she mustered the courage to flee, he impoverished her. His exploitation severely hampered our client’s ability to re-establish herself in the workplace and in society. We believe he should be held accountable.”

