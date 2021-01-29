Stevie J’s New Protege Is a 23-Year-Old Female Rapper From England

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star and super producer Stevie J is working with British rapper Ivorian Doll, according to multiple interviews with the rapper.

In 2018, Stevie J married his long-term friend, Faith Evans, 47. Stevie has six children from five different relationships including two daughters with fellow Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars Joseline Hernandez and Mimi Faust.

During his storied career, Stevie J has produced mega-hit records for Jay-Z, Biggie Smalls, Mariah Carey and Mary J. Blige.

Ivorian Doll Says She Has Also Been in Contact With Karlie Redd

Ivorian Doll – Rumours (Official Music Video)Stream the single "Rumours" here : https://ada.lnk.to/Rumours https://www.instagram.com/ivoriandoll_/ https://www.twitter.com/ivoriandoll_ https://www.facebook.com/ivoriandollmusic https://www.Ivoriandoll.com Directed by: Kevin Hudson Record Produced by: T1OTB & DA BTS: Wauren Lee & N Make Up: AJ Beauty Styling: Jody Leigh Hair By: Demmy Abimbola Product Manager: Ola Akiwumi Creative Consultants: Finesse Foreva Management: Jacqueline Pelham-Leigh 2020-04-02T23:00:11Z

Ivorian Doll, whose real name is Vanessa Mahi, 23, told Vice in a January 2021 interview that 2020 had been an interesting year for her career. Mahi said that she had direct message conversations on social media with Iggy Azalea and Keke Palmer as well as a Zoom conversation with Stevie J. Mahi said, “You know what, so much has actually happened this year. Every time I release a song the blue ticks are in my DMs.”

When asked in a July 2020 interview with Complex about how she got in contact with Stevie J, as well as how she ended up co-signing with Asian Doll, Mahi said:

I speak things into existence a lot, so I believe that if you put it out there, it will happen. So when it does happen, it’s a bit like, “Oh my god!” And I thank God all the time. For certain people to recognize me and tell me “well done, I see you”, it’s just amazing. What shocks me is that it’s not even people from London. It’s so far! Saucy Santana, Asian Doll—I would love to see them one day in the flesh. Asian Doll’s become like a long-lost sister! We get along so well. We talk mostly every single day, on FaceTime. Stevie J as well! He’s like, “Oh, I thought you were American until you spoke.” [Laughs] Karlie Redd reached out to me, too. It’s been really nice.

Ivorian Doll’s Rise to Fame Has Led to Cardi B Comparisons

Mahi told The Guardian in a January 2021 interview that she was born in Germany in 1997 to parents who were originally from the Ivory Coast in western Africa. Mahi said that her career began as a YouTuber where she regaled her followers with stories about cheating boyfriends and “scandalous behavior.”

An October 2020 Vice article on Mahi compared her move from social media to the mainstream as being similar to another Love & Hip Hop icon, Cardi B. Mahi said, “I want to carry my personality across to my music – I don’t want my fans to think that I’ve left YouTube to suddenly do music – but to know that both are an extension of me and my creativity. That’s why I engage so much with my Dolls on social media. I listen to them and give them the kind of music they want and kind of let them guide my releases and stuff. Having that background in social media has also helped me with marketing my music.” In the same interview, Mahi confirmed that she is a die-hard fan of Cardi’s sworn enemy, Nicki Minaj.

