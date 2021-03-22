WATCH: ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Has Fist Fight Outside Miami Club

Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Sukihana was caught on video throwing her fists outside of a Miami, Florida club. In the video, Sukihana is enraged and trying to run towards the person she has had conflict with. Her entourage was trying their best to hold her back and she was trying to break free from their hold so strongly that her breast fell out of her outfit. Despite them trying to restrain her, she will still able to get to her target and engage in a fist fight.

See the fight below.

Sukihana Challenged King Von’s Sister to a Fight

Sukihana was recently engaged in an online feud with deceased rapper King Von’s sister, Kayla. After she unveiled a tattoo on social media that was dedicated to her late brother, the “No One” rapper didn’t hold her tongue about she felt about the portrait. In the comment section of an Instagram post, Sukihana said the tattoo didn’t look like King Von and instead looked like a member of the rap duo the Ying Yang Twins.

“This h** Suki better stop playing wit me 😂 tryna d*** ride ugly a** h**,” she wrote on Twitter. “Find you something to 2 do before I put a date on it.”

Sukihana then challenged Kayla to a $30,000 boxing match.

“I feel like what’s credible — ’cause none of the shit y’all doing is credible,” she said on Instagram Live. “What’s credible is gettin’ in that ring. You got smoke with that h*e? You feel like I disrespected you? B***h, get in that ring.” From there, Suki noted that she is willing to put up $30,000 for a chance to fight Kayla, saying, “Get money h***, we don’t do that. We get money. I’mma challenge you to get in that ring with me and I got, not ten, not 20, but 30 bands, you feel me? Come get this money.”

King Von, born Dayvon Bennett, was fatally shot outside of an Atlanta nightclub on November 6, 2020, Heavy reported last year. Shortly after his death, 22-year-old Timothy Leeks was arrested and charged with King Von’s murder, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Sukihana Praises OnlyFans for “Making her Rich”

Besides making money from being a reality star and rapper, Sukihana said she also had a lucrative account with OnlyFans, a subscription service that offers adults-only content. During a chat with Interview Magazine, she said the platform helped her get rich.

“I just wanted to try [OnlyFans] out to see what would happen, and it made me rich,” she said. “I really normalized it, not for the people that actually work it, but for the music industry.” She continued, “Scared money don’t make no money. I never had a problem with putting a roof over my children’s heads. If I got to do what I got to do, then I’m going to do it.”

In an interview with Paper Magazine, she said she encouraged a lot of her fans to also start an account with OnlyFans.

“It really did help my career,” she said. “It helped a lot of people’s career. Because once I started it, the only thing is lot of other artists started theirs too. And I’m not the only one. I want to put it out. I’m not the only one who made it big, but I definitely played a part in normalizing being liberated sexually. I definitely played that part in this game. As far as culture, I definitely played a part in this culture right now. And a lot of women are highly paid because of me, and not just because of OnlyFans, but I talked to a lot of women starting businesses. And even black businesses, I helped them out a lot.”

She retired from OnlyFans in November 2020, Essence Magazine reported.

