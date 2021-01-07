Reality Star Upset That Fans Blame Her for Being Abused by Rapper

Tahiry Jose, who stars on Love & Hip Hop: New York, has been more open about the domestic violence allegations against her former beau and co-star Joe Budden. After she became more vocal about the physical abuse she claimed occurred during their decade-long relationship, she began to feel blamed by for the abuse she endured. During an Instagram Live with Alicia Lyons, Jose said she has felt judged by the show’s audience.

“Again, those that know me, know me, and that’s all that matters and you will be judged anyway, she said. “Even the situation that I just had when I stepped up and talked about being abused in a relationship…sometimes I look back and it’s just like this is why it took so long for me to speak up. Because all people wanna do is bash you and don’t have the slightest clue to what really happened. And it’s just a difficult space to be in so that’s why sometimes I just chill out and do my healing by myself.”

Jose also said she has felt bullies by those who have made comments about her alleged abuse.

“I think that’s the biggest misconception that you know, at least for me, that I’m a fighter when I’m actually a lover,” she said. “And you know, have gotten bullied to the point where I just kind of looked the other way until I woke up and I was like, ‘I’ve had it. I’ve had the little jokes, I’ve had the little lies, I’ve had it.’ Like, stop. But, you know, the world believes whatever they want to believe. I’m fine. I know what happened.”

Tahiry Jose Was Also Grabbed By Her Former Boyfriend While on Marriage Bootcamp: Hip Hop Edition

While appearing on Marriage Boot Camp with her then-boyfriend rapper Vado, a domestic dispute happened between them while filming. During a scene while all the couples were talking to the show’s on-site therapist Dr. Ish, he looked at her angrily and then got up and violently grabbed her by her collar.

“You lucky I don’t hurt you,” he said to Jose as he was escorted out by Dr. Ish.

“This is not ok y’all! Never. Ever,” Dr. Ish captioned a clip of the ordeal that he posted to his Instagram page. “I couldn’t believe it happened. Everybody froze. We’re going to do everything we can to make it right.”

On that episode, Jose and Vado were arguing and at one point Jose threw an apple at him, which left him angry and then played a role in his later gesture.

Before the episode aired, Jose addressed what viewers were about to see in an Instagram post.

“First let me say that I’m devastated that this will be shown for the world to see, but I fully understand that I have chosen to live my life (good… bad… and ugly) in front of the camera,” she captioned her post. “Let me be CLEAR for all the people that are saying that this was “scripted” it is NOT! As a woman that has already suffered physical abuse at the hands of a man why would I ever want to relive that? There is no check big enough for me to EVER play like that!”

After the incident was aired, it was reported by Hip Hop DX that Vado was released from his merchandise deal with with a company called Starbreakers.

“It is never OK to aggressively put hands on a woman and we at Starbreakers cannot stand behind these actions or the lack of empathy and remorse that followed on social media,” Starbreakers Managing Partner Derek Lemire said in a statement. “We wish Vado the best moving forward and hope he can grow from this situation.”

