Love & Hip Hop Star’s Daughter Pregnant By Rapper G Herbo, Lawyer Says

A former Love & Hip Hop star’s daughter has been exposed as pregnant. A Chicago Tribune reporter who was reporting on G Herbo’s federal fraud case via Twitter, revealed that his girlfriend, Emily B’s daughter Taina Williams, is four months pregnant. In reporter Jason Meisner’s tweet, he also revealed that he and Williams are engaged. Due to Williams being pregnant, his lawyer said it is crucial that he able to travel to New Jersey, where Williams lives, Chicago and California, Meisner’s tweet read.

“His lawyer says Herbo has a fiancé who is four months pregnant and lives in New Jersey.,” the tweet read. “‘He sees her frequently and needs to continue to see her.’ Asks that Herbo be allowed to travel to and from Chicago and California to New Jersey.”

There were rumors that Williams, 22, was pregnant in October when a video surfaced of her at G Herbo’s 25th birthday party with a small baby bump on a few different Instagram accounts. See the video below.

Williams has not commented on the news being revealed by Meisner. Williams and G Herbo confirmed they were dating in January 2019, XXL reported.

G Herbo, born Herbert Wright III, is already a father. He shares a son named Yosohn with model Ariana Fletcher, who is also named as a witness in his current case, according to Meisner.

“Prosecutors also identified one of the witnesses in the case as a woman with initials “A.F.” who shares a child with Wright from their previous relationship,” Meisner tweeted. “Records show she is Ariana Fletcher, of Atlanta. Wright was ordered not to speak with her about the allegations.”

According to the Chicago Tribune, G Herbo and five others are accused of using “stolen identities to make fraudulent charges.” He has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and two counts of aiding and abetting aggravated identity theft and is currently out on $75,000 bond. During a court appearance on December 9, 2020, Meisner and the Chicago Tribune reported that he pleaded not guilty to the fraud charges during a video conference. If he is found guilty, he faces being sentenced up to six years in prison.

Ari Fletcher Claims That Her Son Doesn’t Like Taina Williams

After a photographer posted a picture of Williams with Fletcher and G Herbo’s son sitting in her lap, she asked the photographer to remove the picture from social media.

“Sweetie please don’t post my son and another girl, [remove] this,” Fletcher commented under the picture according to The Shade Room.

On her Twitter account, she revealed why she didn’t feel comfortable with the picture being posted.

“I don’t want my son in public with her holding him because she told me out her own mouth that Yosohn does not like her,” she wrote. “So I don’t want my son uncomfortable.”

Fletcher also responded to a fan on Instagram and said that when she calls Williams to check on her son “he immediately starts crying for me.”

