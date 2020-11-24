TM1WAY aka Terrell Davis, 21 Savage’s Brother, Killed at 27

TM1WAY aka Terrell Davis is 21 Savage’s younger brother. Davis was stabbed to death in south London on November 22. He was 27 years old.

21 Savage, whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, posted two photos of his brother on Instagram on November 23. 21 Savage wrote in the caption, “can’t believe somebody took you baby bro I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that s*** back.” The two men shared the same father, Kevin Emmons. Emmons posted the same photo of his son on Facebook the night after Davis’s death. 21 Savage and Davis’s sister Kyra wrote on Instagram, “I don’t even know what to say. My heart is in pieces. I love you more than words can say. Rest in perfect peace Terrell.”

In 2019, it emerged that 21 Savage was a native of London who moved to Atlanta, Georgia, and overstayed his visa in the United States.

Davis Was Pronounced Dead at the Scene, No Suspects Are in Custody

The London Evening Standard reports that a stabbing took place in Ramillies Close in the south London neighborhood of Brixton, where Abraham-Joseph’s grandmother lives, on the night of November 22. According to the report, police have not made any arrests in the stabbing. The attack occurred around 6 p.m. local time. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

A source close to Davis’s family told The Daily Mail that the slain rapper was doing shopping for his grandmother when the attack occurred. The source said that Davis got into an altercation with an old friend which resulted in the stabbing. The source said that Davis “was a good guy, he used to live on the estate but had moved away.” The source also said that Davis and 21 Savage spoke regularly on the phone and via WhatsApp. The source added that 21 Savage will be “devastated” by the news of his brother’s death.

Davis’s Music Collaborator Said The Pair Had ‘Dreams to Take Over the Music Scene’

T9 X TM1way X L3 – Smash Bros (Music Video) | @MixtapeMadnessFor this and more visit the home UK urban music discovery: http://www.mixtapemadness.com/ Subscribe: http://goo.gl/X4L8ea Follow: https://goo.gl/nd8MzE – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – + Stay Updated Soundcloud: https://goo.gl/VgNhPc Twitter: https://goo.gl/nd8MzE… 2019-06-15T18:00:09Z

Davis was a rapper in his own right. His most recent release was the February 2019 single “Monster.” Davis’s collaborator T9 posted a tribute to his slain friend on Instagram saying, “We had dreams to take over the music scene together but now we gone do it for him. The block’s hurting but we gone see you again my bro. We gone make sure your talent shows even though you’re gone.” Davis’s last activity on Instagram came in January 2020 when he posted a video of him and T9 together.

Davis Is the Second of 21 Savage’s Brothers to Have Been Killed

21 Savage on Turning "Savage" After Getting Shot in the Neck & Losing Friend21 Savage sat down with VladTV for an exclusive interview where he detailed growing up in Atlanta and being a 2016 XXL Freshman. 21 Savage also talks about losing friends, how he became "savage," and the meaning behind his dagger forehead tattoo. This is the video that sparked the viral videos "Issa knife" and "pew… 2016-07-13T14:46:37Z

Davis is the second brother that 21 Savage has lost. His brother Quantivayus was killed in a drug deal gone wrong. 21 Savage told The Fader in a 2016 interview that his brother’s death was the inspiration for the rapper’s razor blade face tattoo. 21 Savage said, “He was a real wild n****. Little wild n****. Hothead. Bat out of hell, bad as hell.” In the same interview, 21 Savage said that he grew up in Atlanta with four brothers and six sisters.

Prior to his brother’s death, 21 Savage had been in the news after it emerged that he bought slain Atlanta rapper King Von’s sister, Kayla B, a car. In a statement, 21 Savage said that he knew Kayla B before he knew King Von because she is friends with her brother. The rapper added that he finished paying off the car because King Von had initiated the process of purchasing the car. The London-born rapper said, “Von was already planning on purchasing the gift for her birthday and due to his untimely passing he wasn’t able to finish so all I did was finish what he started because I told Kayla when he passed I had her 4L and I meant it.”

