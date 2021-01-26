Reality Star Discusses Whether She Regrets Losing Virginity at 24

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Tokyo Vanity has been open about her abstaining from sex way into her adult years. During a recent interview with DJ Smallz Eyez, the Louisiana native discussed whether she was happy with her decision to wait until she was 24-years-old to lose her virginity.

“I can’t take it back so what I’m a regret it for,” the 25-year-old said about losing her virginity.

She went to reflect about when it happened and why she waited.

“I lost my virginity last year, 2019,” she said. “July 3, 2019, 1:26 a.m. on a Wednesday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana [laughs]… I was never waiting on marriage or nothin’. It’s just like, life was moving so fast you know. I blew up when I was 18…I was 18 years old when I first became a public figure. I blew up on December 10, 2018…So I had just graduated from high school and s*** like that. So I was still a virgin after I graduated high school and it was like, ‘damn. It’s really too late.’…So then I was like no…I just always felt like when I did it, I just wanted to do it with somebody where I loved them and they loved me.”

She added that she remembers the date and time she lost her virginity because she is diagnosed with epilepsy and the prescribed medications effect her memory.

“I have epilepsy, so I forget s***,” she revealed. “When you have epilepsy you have seizures and s*** like that. The steroids they give you…sometimes [one of the] side effects is slight memory loss, so that’s why I do it too. I’ve been doing that since I was little.”

Watch below.

Tokyo Vanity Lost Her Virginity to Then Boyfriend BC Jay

Vanity, born Shantell Allen, lost her virginity to her then boyfriend, rapper BC Jay. While on Instagram Live in 2020, she referred to him as her first love and confirmed that he was her first.

“I can honestly say this is my first love,” she said according to Urban Belle. My first…I lost my virginity to and coming out here and telling everybody this is one of the hardest things I ever had to do in my life because I’m a private person. Honestly, it’s embarrassing because everybody be laughing at you and having so much to say when y’all be going through way worse s*** than what I’m going through.”

Their relationship didn’t last and it led to her taking a hiatus from social media for a while during summer 2020. When she was ready to return to social media, she was open about the difficulty of dealing with the breakup from BC Jay on Instagram Live.

“July 6th I will have been single for four months,” she said. “July 6th. This has been one of the most rollercoaster rides of my life. All my friends can attest to that. I’m the healer of my friends. Everybody, they come to me when they have problems and I’m the one who is here for all my friends. This is kind of like one of the first times everybody kind of had to be there for me. And I don’t know what I said wrong or how I offended him. I’m just asking that my friends and my followers and stuff just, just stop tagging me and DM’ing me stuff that he’s doing cause it hurts. It hurts.”

