What’s Wrong With Jeremih? Hitmaka’s Cryptic Instagram Post Causes Concern

Rapper Hitmaka, whose real name is Christian J. Ward, sparked concern for singer Jeremih‘s health after sharing a cryptic post Instagram asking for prayers that he’ll pull through. Hitmaka didn’t specify whether he was sick or got into accident, but noted that he received Jeremih’s mother’s blessing to share his post on social media.

The rapper shared a photo of Jeremih, 33, whose full name is Jeremy Phillip Felton, and wrote, “I need everyone to pray for my brother @jeremih this message is posted with his mothers blessings.” On his Instagram stories, Hitmaka wrote, “My dawg changed my life he gone pull thru pray for @Jeremih.”

In a second message on his Instagram stories, “We need that energy,” Hitmaka wrote with the praying hands emoji. “Pray for my brother he gone shake back.”

wtf is he TALKING ABOUT BRU?? WHAT HAPPENED TO JEREMIH? pic.twitter.com/bdO1rnfbTS — victor (@victormayy) November 14, 2020

Numerous celebrities such as Torae, Trina, Eric Bellinger, Bryan Michael Cox, and Tank commented on Hitmaka’s post with encouraging messages.

Users Online Flocked to Twitter to Find Out What’s Wrong With Jeremih

2020 better leave Jeremih alone! https://t.co/huIkKbFBQk — princessRACHEL 💋 (@Yesbitchimher) November 14, 2020



Fans took to Twitter in order to share their concern for Jeremih, who has over 1 million followers on Instagram, and is known for hit songs such as “Down on Me,” and “Don’t Tell ‘Em.”

Im hoping Jeremih is okay :( — chakra khan🧚🏾‍♀️ (@beebssaid) November 14, 2020

So ppl putting #prayingforjeremih @Jeremih but nobody saying why 😩 — IG: fifer27jlo (@fifer27jlo) November 14, 2020

The frustration of not knowing whether or not the R&B hitmaker was okay or not was frustrating for many people. One person tweeted, “Jeremih is a celebrity, if it is a private matter it should have been left as that. Telling people to pray without giving a reason causes nothing but worry.”

READ NEXT: Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Once Dated This Famous Talk Show Host