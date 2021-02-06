Brandi Boyd & Amber Melvisha Updates: Whitney Houston’s Goddaughters Today

Whitney Houston not only had her daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, but she also had godchildren. Two of her godchildren, Brandi Boyd and Amber Melvisha, appeared in the Lifetime documentary, Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All.

Official Trailer | Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn't We Almost Have It All | LifetimeWhitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn't We Almost Have It All a new Lifetime Two-Hour Documentary premieres Saturday, February 6 at 8/7c on Lifetime. #WhitneyHouston #BobbiKristina Watch Lifetime Movies anytime with the Lifetime Movie Club app: mylt.tv/LifetimeMovieClub Find out more about this and other Lifetime movies on our site: mylt.tv/LifetimeMovies Check out exclusive Lifetime content:… 2021-01-29T14:59:53Z

They are both known for their different endeavors. Here’s what you need to know about where they are today:

Brandi Boyd Was on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood

If Brandi Boyd looks familiar it’s because she has been on reality television. Boyd, along with her husband producer Marcus “Max Lux” Boyd, were on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood during seasons two and three. Before venturing into reality television, Boyd was a member of a female rap duo called Queenz. In 2015, they released a single called “Gangsta Chick.”

Gangsta ChickProvided to YouTube by EMPIRE Gangsta Chick · Queenz Gangsta Chick – Single ℗ 2015 Csalohcin WorldWide Released on: 2015-09-21 Auto-generated by YouTube. 2015-09-22T16:30:22Z

Boyd made headlines recently after she went on Instagram Live during an intense argument with her husband. The argument sparked concerns that Boyd was being victimized by her husband.

“Last time y’all see him beat on me,” Boyd said in the video. “You won’t have to see this ever again. I promise you that. Never again will you see your mom get beat on.”

In the video, Marcus Boyd can be heard telling her “I’m about to f*** you up b****.”

After the alarming Instagram Live, she posted a statement saying that her husband didn’t put his hands on her.

“I am fine he didn’t touch me I was choking him and fighting him all he did was verbal abuse me back I am sorry for going live,” the post said. “I did that to force us to take space knowing he wouldn’t want to argue on Live. Please pray for my family the devil is attacking so strong.”

Brandi B husband Max is about to kill her . If you know her call 911 now! pic.twitter.com/cKPc7WC6DF — TEA WITH FEE (@justsipthis) December 8, 2020

Shortly after that incident, Boyd revealed that she was pregnant with their third child in an Instagram post. They already have two children together, a daughter named Cadence and a son named Brandus.

Amber Melvisha is the President of a Non-profit, We Are Immune

Houston’s other goddaughter Amber Melvisha is the president of a Los Angeles-based nonprofit called We Are Immune, which helps people with autoimmune disease. According to their website, their mission is to “provide education about dieting, treatment options and care to encourage a better quality of life for people who may develop or have developed Autoimmune disease.” Their goals include to provide partial grants to help people pay for outstanding medical bills, procedures, medications and surgeries and provide mental support groups.

Amber Melvisha is diagnosed with multiple sclerosis when she was 26, according to an interview she did with Voyage LA, the organization’s purpose means a lot to her.

“We pride ourselves on being hands-on, playing a direct role in the lives of the people we serve,” she told Voyage LA. “As a creative individual, I use the clothing and jewelry I make as a means to raise money for the nonprofit. We Are Immune is a unique way for me to give back to my community, improving the quality of life of those dealing with similar conditions as I am, while also providing a creative outlet for myself.”

Before getting involved with We Are Immune, she graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising and began designing clothes.

“I created a line called Jessica Simone named after my mother who is my muse,” she said. “I used to design for friends and family and also have collaborated with a few celebrities.

READ NEXT: ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Can’t Move Her Left Side After Car Accident