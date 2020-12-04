Lyrica Admits Song on ‘Bad Hair Day’ is About Dating Someone New

Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood star Lyrica Anderson has begun a new mystery by confirming that the song “Plot Twist” from her August 2020 album Bad Hair Day is about her dating someone new.

Anderson, 31, has been estranged from her husband A1 Bentley, 33, since 2019. The couple share a 2-year-old son together, Ocean Zion Bentley, 2. The pair split after Bentley admitted to cheating on his wife with a woman named Summer Bunni.

Anderson Thought ‘What Do I Do With This?’ at the Beginning of Her New Relationship

In December 2020, Anderson confirmed in an interview with Hollywood Life that the song “Plot Twist,” which is the third track on the record, is about someone new. The song appears after the track “Marriott,” which dealt with Anderson’s time living in a hotel following her initial split from Bentley. Anderson sang on part of “Marriott,” via Genius, “Okay I get it / You need space now / You need time now / Just to process / Shared my soul with you / I feel like a fool / How you soon forget I f***** up with you.”

Anderson told the gossip blog, “I moved and I met someone else and I was like confused now because I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m like, ending that [relationship] but I met someone else I’m feeling, but it’s like, ‘What do I do with this?'” She added, “Every song was a piece of an emotion recording it — every song is special to me, [it] means something.”

A Lyric on the Song Plot Twist Goes: ‘You Push Me in the Arms of Someone’

On “Plot Twist,” Anderson sang, via Genius, “Plot twist, you push me in the arms of someone, oh-ooh/Playing Russian roulette with the wrong gun/Now I’m asking him.” In March 2020, Bentley posted a photo of his son and Anderson together but did not tag Anderson in the wife. When a fan mentioned that Bentley missed a tag, he responded by saying he had been blocked from her page, according to Atlanta Blackstar.

In 2019, A1 Insinuated that Anderson Was Dating Floyd Mayweather

During the interview, Anderson failed to reveal the name of the new man in her life nor did she say if the pair are still together. In July 2019, social media became alive with rumors that Anderson was dating legendary boxer, Floyd Mayweather after she posted a photo of them together on Instagram. One commenter asked, via The Shade Room, if Anderson was still with Bentley. The singer simply replied, “Nope.” That may have prompted Anderson to add his two cents in by commenting, “I’m so happy for y’all.. Love wins.” The message accompanied with the champagne glasses clinking emoji. There was never any confirmation or further gossip about Anderson and Mayweather being involved in a romantic way.

