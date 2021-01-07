Are Yandy Smith & Mendeecees Harris Officially Married?

After Yandy Smith and Mendeecees Harris had their lavish wedding ceremony in 2015, which was aired on a live VH1 special, Smith later revealed that they werent actually legally married. In a scene with her former bestie Kimbella Vanderhee and JuJu during season seven of Love & Hip Hop: New York, she explained to them that she and her long time love were in a partnership but not a legal marriage.

“I have a union with Mendeecees, but I did not go into a partnership with Mendeecees and the government,” she said on the episode.

According to Inquistr, she and Harris didn’t legally marry because if they did, their assets would be joined and the mothers of his other two children could take Smith to court for child support. Harris has two sons with two other women, Samantha Wallace and Erika DeShazo. During season seven, DeShazo and Wallace argued and bickered with Smith during almost every interaction. One meet-up was so heated that Wallace’s mother, Kim, had a heart attack during the war of words.

Story Time: Yandy vs Samantha & Erika | Love & Hip Hop: New YorkMendeecees’ goal to achieve a blissful blended family touched off a bitter war between Yandy and the mothers of his sons. #VH1 #LHH #LHHNY More from Love & Hip Hop: Official Website: http://www.vh1.com/shows/love-and-hip-hop-new-york Like Love & Hip Hop on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/loveandhiphop Follow Love & Hip Hop on Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/loveandhiphop/ Follow Love & Hip Hop… 2020-11-16T15:00:01Z

“They went for my family,” she told Bossip about her battles with Wallace and DeShazo. “I don’t play when it comes to my children. I don’t play when it comes to my man. I apologized and apologized for my behavior – but you don’t play with somebody’s family. You don’t play with somebody’s man….That’s when I saw red and I just went berserk. I’m not proud of how this season went, but it’s a lesson. Don’t mess with my family.”

Harris was released from prison from 2020. According to the Department of Justice, Harris pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and 500 grams or more of cocaine in 2015. He was sentenced to eight years in prison, Billboard reported.

Is the Couple Married?

So are they legally married now six years later? Yes. Yandy Smith told Bossip in 2017 that she was ready and willing to submit the necessary paperwork for she and her husband to be legally married.

“We have definitely decided to go ahead and do the paperwork and all that stuff, not that I was so concerned or cared about that stuff, but it meant a lot to him,” she told Bossip. “So it was only right.”

So now, she is officially Yandy Smith-Harris. Since he was incarcerated at the time, she said that had “to re-register, get things notarized and all that stuff” again.

Yandy Smith-Harris & Mendeecees Harris Will be on a Love & Hip Hop Spin-off

This year, a Love & Hip Hop spin-off with the couples from different cities will be airing. The couple will all be coming together to work on their marital issues in front of the cameras, Page Six reported. The couples that will appear on the show include Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris, Ray J and Princess, Rasheeda and Kirk Frost and comedian Michael Blackson and Miss Yada.

Page Six also noted that will be another spin-off airing soon that followed members from different cities stayed at a Arizona hotel The cast includes Trick Daddy, Trina, Momma Dee, Scrappy and his wife Bambi, Yung Joc, Karlie Redd, Apryl Jones and Fizz.



READ NEXT: This ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Worked for These Kardashians