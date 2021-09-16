A ‘Love Is Blind’ Contestant Just Got Engaged

Wedding bells are in store for a contestant of the Netflix reality series “Love Is Blind.”

Jessica Batten shared news of her engagement to Dr. Ben McGrath on Instagram. “Best day of my life 💍,” she captioned the post, which included exclusive photos from People of the proposal and a closeup of Batten’s engagement ring.

“I don’t think it has quite sunk in, but I’m definitely floating somewhere on cloud nine,” Batten, 34, told People. McGrath, Batten’s fiance, proposed in a vineyard.

“I walked down into the vineyard, and one of the aisles of grapes had rose petals all the way down to this gorgeous arch with roses all around it. Ben was standing there, and I pretty much knew at that point what was happening. So I just started getting overwhelmed with emotion. When I walked down, the first thing he said was, ‘I want you to remember this moment for the rest of your life,” Batten said.

Batten’s ‘Love Is Blind’ Journey

On “Love Is Blind,” Batten was engaged to fellow contestant Mark Cuevas. The couple made it to the altar, where Batten realized that she could not go through with the wedding. Cuevas is now also engaged and has a son with his fiance, Aubrey.

One of the sources of tension between the pair on the show was their age difference. Cuevas is 27 and Batten is 34. Batten’s fiance McGrath is one year her senior.

Before Cuevas proposed to Batten without ever laying eyes on her, Batten made another connection on the so-called “pods” of “Love Is Blind.” Matt Barnett made several strong connections on the show, one of them with Batten. However, he ended up proposing to Amber Pike instead of Batten.

Batten’s Beef With the Barnetts

On “Love Is Blind,” Batten had her doubts about Barnett’s relationship with Pike being the real deal. When the engaged couples were all hanging out during one episode of the show, Batten told Barnett that she had concerns about him marrying Pike. This caused a rift between Pike and Batten that has never been resolved.

In the “Love Is Blind: After the Altar” Netflix reunion, Batten tried to make amends with the Barnetts. She handed Matt a wedding gift, but he would not take it from her or acknowledge her. He expressed that his wife wasn’t allowing him to speak to her and walked away. Batten broke into tears.

Batten’s ex-fiance, Cuevas, did not appear at the reunion.

Will Batten Share Her Big News With Her ‘Love Is Blind’ Co-Stars?

People asked Batten if she’ll be sharing the news of her engagement with any of her “Love Is Blind” co-stars.

“I’ll probably reach out to Gigi (Gibelli), Diamond (Jack), and Kelly (Chase) and let them know,” Batten told the outlet. “But so far we’re still on family. We both have pretty big families and a lot of close friends. But yeah, I think I’ll definitely let those three know, as well as Kenny (Barnes),” she added.

The co-stars that Batten mentioned were also the people she interacted with the most in the “Love Is Blind” reunion.

How Did Batten Meet Her Fiance?

According to Bustle, Batten met her dreamy doctor fiance while riding bikes the day before California went into lockdown for COVID-19 in March 2020.

According to his Instagram bio, Mcgrath is a foot and ankle physician and surgeon. He also has a daughter, whom he often shares photos of on Instagram.

