Love Is Project on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mother and daughter entrepreneurial duo Chrissie and Gladys Lam took their company, Love Is Project, to the sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could score a deal from one of the investors.

According to the episode synopsis, the team is from San Francisco, California and ask the Sharks “to help spread global love with their artisan-made designs inspired by the craftsmanship of each country.”

The entrepreneurs pitched their product to Sharks Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, and guest Shark, MBL legend Alex Rodriguez.

Here’s what you should know about Love Is Project from Shark Tank:

1. The Entrepreneurs Spent 1000 Hours Preparing for Their Appearance

In a post published on Medium, the Lams discuss how much time it took for them to get ready for their Shark Tank appearance.

“What you see is only a mere slice of what went into the process to appear on Shark Tank,” the post reads. “We (mostly my mother, Gladys, and I) spent more than 1000 hours to research, prep, apply and prepare for our face-off with the Sharks.”

Chrissie wrote that the business has already grown since the opportunity, so it was well worth it to her and her family to put in that much work.

2. The Idea Came to The Founder in Kenya

According to the company website, Chrissie Lam decided to start the Love Is Project after she moved to Kenya. Chrissie quit her job in corporate fashion and moved across the world where she met women from the Maasai tribe.

“These women made vibrant, high-quality, and gorgeous beaded items,” the website reads. “Blown away by their craft and compassionate community, I worked with these artisans to design a bracelet emblazoned with one powerful word: LOVE.”

She says she chose the word because it helps people thrive and is “the single common thread that connects us all,” but she also says she wants to help the world.

3. The Company Sells Beaded Bracelets

Love Is Project creates beaded bracelets and other projects to sell to people around the world. While it started with just a bracelet with the word “LOVE” beaded on it, it has since evolved to more than just that one bracelet into a whole line of accessories.

There are many different types of bracelets to choose from starting at $15 and going up to over $100 depending on the style chosen.

The company also makes digital products, necklaces, face masks, dog collars and children’s accessories. They’re all available to purchase online directly from the company website.

4. Love Is Project Works in 10 Countries

According to the website, Love Is Project works with artisans in 10 countries and works to provide jobs to 2,000 female artisans around the world.

“One bracelet at a time, we’ve been able to impact the lives of thousands through job opportunities, financial freedom, and charitable donations,” the website reads. “We believe in meeting the moment whenever a community needs our support.”

The website states that thousands of bracelets have been donated around the world, and the company has donated proceeds to a variety of causes.

5. The Founder Offered Advice For Entrepreneurs Considering Going on ‘Shark Tank’

In the piece published on Medium, Chrissie Lam offered some advice for people who might be considering going on Shark Tank in the future.

“I’ll tell you one thing, if you don’t have your books in order, don’t bother going on the show,” she writes. “There is so much due dilligence.”

She added that she had many people help out with the project including her 70-year-old mother who agreed to go on the show with her. Together, the pair binge-watched every episode of Shark Tank in three months.

READ NEXT: Electra Beverages on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know