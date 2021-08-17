‘Love Island’: Where Are Olivia and Korey Now?

In the season three finale of “Love Island“, host Arielle Vandenberg revealed which of the final four couples received the most votes from the viewers at home.

This year’s “Love Island” winners are 29-year-old Olivia Kaiser and 28-year-old Korey Gandy, who took their time deciding to pair up with each other. Olivia and Korey were both part of the original cast but didn’t get together until after Casa Amor.

In the finale, Korey opened the $100,000 envelope, while Olivia’s envelope contained nothing. Korey had the option to keep the money for himself or split it with Olivia. He said it was “the easiest decision” of his life to split it with Olivia.

So what’s next for Olivia and Korey? Are they going to continue their relationship outside the villa? Here’s what we know.

Will Olivia and Korey Stay Together?

According to their cast bios, Olivia’s current city is Anchorage, Alaska while Korey is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Talk about long-distance! Olivia recently shared an Instagram story photo of her locking lips with Korey with the captions “we did it!” and “obsessed with you.”

But is the pair planning to continue their relationship outside of the house? In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the couple revealed what’s next for them. Their immediate plans for the future involve a lot of traveling together!

“We’re going to New York on Friday, and after New York, we’re going to his hometown, Virginia Beach, and just vibe out there for a little while. Hang out with his dog. Honestly, we’re not really planning anything and we’re just going to flow. We’re definitely going to be with each other,” Olivia told the outlet.

Although it wasn’t love at first sight for Olivia and Korey, Olivia thinks that ended up being a good thing for them. “I think by us not having any pressure and not trying to impress each other because we started as friends, it was just easy,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

“I think the easiest thing for me to say is every time we were around each other, that was the happiest I was in the villa. We are constantly laughing. We’re so similar,” she added.

Some Other ‘Love Island’ Season 3 Couples Are Also Going Strong

Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein were the favorites to win this season until their abrupt departure from the villa. After receiving the news that his sister had passed away unexpectedly, Josh decided to go home and support his family. Shannon, who is now officially Josh’s girlfriend, left with him.

Following their departure from the show, Shannon shared an Instagram photo of her and Josh gazing at each other lovingly. “Mine,” she captioned the photo. Olivia and Korey told Entertainment Tonight they think Shannon and Josh have the best chances of staying together long-term.

“Let’s just say she’s (Shannon) a bold lady. She goes after what she wants,” Olivia told the outlet.

Aimee Flores and Wes Ogsbury have also been spending quality time together outside the villa in Colorado. Aimee shared an Instagram photo of her and Wes posing topless together while Wes shared a photo of him holding Aimee in front of a stunning mountain lake.

What About Cash and Cinco?

Cash told fans via an Instagram story that she and Cinco are “figuring it out but no pressure, please. We’re just chillin’ and we’re gonna see what happens.”

The pair has posted Instagram stories of them spending time together in New York City. Cashay even met Cinco’s dad.

