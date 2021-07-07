Love Island USA 2021 Schedule & Start Date

Twelve singles will soon head into the villa for an all-new season of “Love Island.” This season will be filmed in beautiful Hawaii.

The show’s host Arielle Vandenberg recently wrote on Instagram, “I’m feeling so grateful to be here in Hawaii. All of your love and support for this show means the world to me.” Here is everything you need to know about this summer’s “Love Island” schedule and where to watch it.

When Is the ‘Love Island’ Season Three Premiere?

A brand-new season of “Love Island” premiers Wednesday, July 7 at 9:30 PM ET. The episode will air on CBS as well as the streaming service Paramount Plus. The streaming platform costs $4.99 a month or $9.99 a month for an ad-free experience.

We’ll finally get to know more about this season’s cast and see who hits it off on day one.

What Nights Are New Episodes On?

New episodes of “Love Island” air Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays. That’s a whole lotta love! The streaming service Paramount Plus is great for watching new episodes on your own time, in case you can’t watch live.

The show will run until August 15, 2021.

How Do You Vote?

To participate in “Love Island” voting, download the free Love Island app onto your smartphone or tablet. You’ll then have to “register” to vote which is as simple as entering your mobile device number.

The app will alert you when a voting period has begun. These periods typically last about thirty minutes, but that is subject to change. Topics viewers will be able to vote on include which islanders to eliminate, which islanders they wish to keep on the show, and which islanders they’d like to win a reward or a date.

On the “Love Island” app, there is a tab at the bottom that reads “vote.” Navigate to this tab in order to cast your votes. Although voting is currently closed, there is other content already available on the app, including fun facts about the villa and pop quizzes based on the islander’s bio videos.

What to Expect from This Season

With cast photos and bios recently released, “Love Island” fans are already speculating about who will pair off first. Mackenzie Dipman from “Love Island” season two posted her predictions on her Instagram story. Dipman hypothesized that Shannon and Cinco, Olivia and Josh, Cashay and Javonny, Trina and Jeremy, and Will and Kyra would link up as couples.

Dipman did not pair Christian or Korey with anyone in her predictions. There are five women and seven men entering the villa on night one.

Are Any ‘Love Island’ Season Two Couples Still Together?

Sadly, no. The last season two islanders’ love story to be dashed on the rocks was that of Connor Trott and Mackenzie Dipman. However, the pair announced their breakup in an amicable joint statement on Instagram.

People reported that the since-deleted Instagram post read, “over the last couple of weeks we have started having some difficult conversations about our future. Ultimately we both realized that our lives are moving in different directions. This was not a decision we took lightly. We both have so much love for each other and had hopes that we could make this work, but relationships are all about timing, and this is just not our time.”

Here’s hoping that season three’s couples fare better!

