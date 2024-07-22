Instagram Page of Slash’s Stepdaughter Published ‘Chilling’ Last Message After She Died

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash has announced the death of his 25-year-old stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight in a July 21 statement posted to his Instagram page, which calls her loss “devastating.”

Just three hours later her Instagram page published what The New York Post described as a “haunting” and “chilling” final post.

“Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity-I am sorry. Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace🌷” it reads.

The post was published three hours after Slash announced her death, the Post reported, leading some people to suspect it could have been scheduled by her before she died. The post contains a selfie of Knight, The Post reported. Her last post before that one was a painting in January.

Slash described her as the “beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson.”

Slash did not release a cause of death but said Knight “passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA, on July 19, 2024.” Hodges responded to the post on Lucy-Bleu Knight’s Instagram page, writing, “MY BABY GIRL! 🕊️🤍I LOVE YOU WITH EVERYTHING. I’M SO SORRY.”

Slash Called Lucy-Bleu Knight an ‘Incredibly Talented Artist’

In the Instagram post, Slash paid tribute to Knight. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s database says the death investigation is pending and that Knight died in a private residence on July 19.

He called her an “incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul.”

Slash’s post continued that the family “asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss.”

The same day, Slash posted on Instagram that multiple tour dates were being canceled, although it’s not clear whether that was related to his stepdaughter’s death. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the S.E.R.P.E.N.T tour regrettably has to cancel the below performances,” he wrote, listing performances between July 22 and 27.

Tributes Flowed for Slash’s Stepdaughter on His Instagram Page

Tributes filled Slash’s Instagram comment thread.

“Words cannot express our deepest sympathy and condolences. Love you all so much,” wrote Susan Holmes McKagan, described by Rolling Stone as the “wife of Slash’s Guns N’ Roses bandmate Duff McKagan.”

McKagan also wrote under the page on Lucy-Bleu Knight’s Instagram page post, writing, “We love you Lucy 💔 always have and always will May you rest in peace with angels beautiful soul 🥲See you on the other side angel 🕊️”

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea wrote on Slash’s comment thread, “Oh man, god bless.”

According to Rolling Stone, Slash and Hodges “first got together in 1989 and rekindled their relationship in 2015.”

People also offered tributes on Lucy-Bleu Knight’s comment thread. “Lucy… you taught me to let people in and not to be scared of doing so… rest in peace, you beautiful soul. So many people love you. 💔🕊️ you were a light to so many… 😢” wrote one person.