Cause of Death Released for Rock Legend Slash’s Stepdaughter After ‘Devastating’ Loss

Lucy-Bleu Knight, the stepdaughter of rock legend Slash, died of hydrogen sulfide toxicity, according to an August 29 statement from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner determined the cause of death for 25-year-old Lucy-Bleu Knight as hydrogen sulfide toxicity. The manner of death is suicide,” the statement says.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hydrogen sulfide is also known as “dihydrogen sulfide, sulfur hydride, sulfurated hydrogen, hydrosulfuric acid, ‘sewer gas,’ ‘swamp gas,’ hepatic acid, sour gas, and ‘stink damp.'” The CDC wrote, “Hydrogen sulfide is a colorless, flammable, highly toxic gas. It is shipped as a liquefied, compressed gas . . . Inhalation of high concentrations of hydrogen sulfide can produce extremely rapid unconsciousness and death.”

“Ms. Knight was found unresponsive in a private residence on July 19 by law enforcement conducting a welfare check. Death was pronounced at 1500 hours,” it adds. “An examination was performed by a deputy medical examiner on July 22. The cause of death was certified on August 29.” The medical examiner’s report will be released on September 10, the office said.

In a July statement on his Instagram page, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash announced Knight’s death.

Slash Described Lucy-Bleu Knight as an ‘Incredibly Talented Artist’ in an Instagram Post

In his Instagram post, Slash described Knight as the “beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson.”

Slash did not release a cause of death but wrote that Knight “passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA, on July 19, 2024.”

Slash called Knight an “incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul.”

Slash wrote that the family “asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss.”

A week after she died, Slash posted another tribute to Knight on Instagram, writing, “My heart is permenantly fractured. I will never ever stop missing you & remembering what a beacon of happiness, laughter, creativity & beauty you have always been. & still are. The brightest light in the lives of so many that loved you so much. I find solace in the hope that you are at peace now. I will love you eternally. #LBK”

Hodges responded to the post on Lucy-Bleu Knight’s Instagram page, writing, “MY BABY GIRL! 🕊️🤍I LOVE YOU WITH EVERYTHING. I’M SO SORRY.”

Lucy-Bleu Knight Appears to Have Posted a Final ‘Chilling’ Statement on Instagram

Just three hours after Slash posted his tribute, the Instagram page for Knight published a lengthy statement by her.

“Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity-I am sorry. Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace🌷” it reads.

The New York Post reported that the “chilling” and “haunting” statement that fans theorized was scheduled before her death.