Lucy Hale Boyfriend News: Is She Dating a Former Bachelor Star?

Actress Lucy Hale is co-hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC alongside longtime host Ryan Seacrest and actor Billy Porter. Singer Ciara is handling the hosting duties in Los Angeles

Will Hale be kissing anyone at midnight? The actress, best known for her starring role on Pretty Little Liars, was famously linked to Bachelor star Colton Underwood in mid-2020. But while the two were seen hiking together, both stated over the summer that they were single.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hale & Underwood Went on a Few ‘Casual Dates’ Over the Summer Before His Ex Filed a Restraining Order Against Him

Underwood fell for Cassie Randolph during his season of The Bachelor. They dated for about two years but never got engaged. They announced in May that they had split. A source told People, “Colton really wanted to settle down and get married — he’s been ready for a long time. And Cassie just wasn’t ready. They both knew it wasn’t going to work.”

But the major drama was just beginning. Rudolph filed for a restraining order against Underwood in Los Angeles in September. As Heavy previously reported, Rudolph accused Underwood of stalking and harassing her since their breakup and even claimed he had planted a tracking device on her car. She dropped the complaint in early November.

In between all of this drama, Underwood spent some time with Hale. TMZ published a photo of the two of them in mid-July while they were taking a walk in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. The outlet cited a “source” who said Hale and Underwood had gone on a few “casual hike dates” and that they had friends in common.

People also reported at the time that Hale and Underwood had started talking over social media. The magazine cited an unnamed source who said the two were “casually dating” but that the pandemic had made dating “complicated.”

Hale Remarked That She Felt ‘More Single Than Ever’ in Mid-July

Hale had actually addressed the status of her dating life in an interview with Entertainment Tonight just one day before TMZ posted the photo of her hike with Underwood. Hale told ET that her dating life had come to a halt amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I feel more single than ever, but it’s fine,” she told the outlet. Hale added that quarantining by herself had been a learning experience. “I used to hate being alone — I feel the only way I’m gonna date someone next is if they make my life better because I’m so happy right now having my own routine.”

Hale admitted that she was using a dating app but said she hadn’t actually met up with anyone at that point. “I’m on a dating site now and I still never met up with any of them because I’m too nervous. Believe it or not, I’m really shy in that sense.”

Hale also dismissed the idea of ever settling. If she has started dating anyone since the summer, then she is keeping it quiet. Her Instagram account does not include any hints as to a possible romantic relationship.

Underwood Said in August That He Was Single & Focusing on Himself

Underwood denied that anything romantic was going on with Hale a couple of weeks after the TMZ headline. TooFab reported in August that while Underwood was out at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles, someone asked him where Hale was that evening.

Underwood reportedly laughed and replied, “I have no clue, that’s not from me.” Underwood went on to state that he was not dating the actress. “I am a single man right now.”

Underwood also addressed his relationship status during a panel with US Weekly senior entertainment editor Emily Longeretta in August. Underwood explained that he was not looking to enter into a new relationship at that time. “My next relationship I’m already in and that’s with myself. I’ve decided that I want to spend my energy and focus on all my attention on myself, which I’m actually weirdly loving. It sounds so crazy [and] so weird.”

But Underwood did comment on what he would look for once he’s ready. “I don’t want to say my exes weren’t this, but I just want somebody who complements and fits into my life seamlessly.”

