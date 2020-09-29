Mac Davis ‘Critically Ill’: Country Singer Had Heart Surgery

Country singer Mac Davis is critically ill following heart surgery in Nashville, according to a post on social media from an account claiming to be run by his family. The post on Twitter reads: “We are sorry to report that legendary singer/songwriter Mac Davis is critically ill following heart surgery in Nashville. Your love and prayers will be deeply appreciated at this time. #PrayForMacDavis. Thank you, The Davis Family.”

Dolly Parton shared the tweet along with the hashtag #PrayForMacDavis:

Some questioned the news due to the new Twitter account on which it was first posted, but Davis’ manager Jim Morey also posted the statement from the singer’s family to his Facebook account. The same statement has also been shared on the official Mac Davis Instagram.

The 78-year-old Davis, born Morris Mac Davis in Lubbock, Texas, became well known as a country singer in the 1970s, especially with songs like “Baby, Don’t Get Hooked on Me” and “Stop and Smell the Roses.” He won the Academy of Country Music Award for Entertainer of the Year in 1974 and in 2006, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

This story is still developing and will be updated.

