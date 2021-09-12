Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox’s Age Difference

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are four years apart. Fox is 35-years-old, while Machine Gun Kelly, born Colson Baker, is 31-years-old.

According to Glamour, the two met on the set of the film “Midnight In the Switchgrass” in 2020.

The production was shut down due to Covid, after which point a source told E! Online, “They’ve been hanging out a lot since their movie was shut down. The down time has been good for them… They are intrigued by each other and having a lot of fun.”

The source added, “It’s new and exciting for Megan,… She has only been with Brian for many years and this is very different. She’s into it.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Fox Has 3 Children With Her Ex-Husband

Fox was born and raised in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, according to Insider.

In an interview with GQ, Fox once described her home as “a semi-mountain town, very rural.” She added, “My dad used to hunt ducks and my mom would put them in the pot. We lived really modestly. We had very little money.”

During the interview, Fox said she was “obnoxiously outgoing” as a kid. “I would put on shows in our living room. It wasn’t even a need to perform. I just always wanted everyone’s attention to be focused on me.”

Today, Fox has three kids with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green.

The actress has opened up about motherhood on a number of occasions. In 2019, she told E! Online, “Being a mother is not something really respected in this industry. If anything it’s considered as a handicap. And that’s unfortunate because it’s not acknowledged, what we’re juggling, what we’re doing.”

She added, on the subject of stress in motherhood, “It’s so draining and nobody talks about that, the preoccupation of the child’s safety. [Thinking], ‘Just get through this day and don’t choke on a piece of food please.'”

Megan Fox: ‘A Lot of It Is Handled for Us by Our Ancestors’

Fox recently opened up to CR Fashion Book, and Just Jared reported the actress as saying of her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly: “I think part [of our connection] comes naturally because our relationship is so karmic that our spirit, our souls, are so intertwined on that higher plane, a lot of it is handled for us by our ancestors and the spirits and energies that are watching over us.”

Asked what the public has gotten wrong about her, she told the magazine, per Just Jared, “I had always known that I was smart, so it was weird to have that one thing taken away from me now that I’m famous. When I was growing up, being smart was the only thing that I felt was a strong suit for me. I never resonated with being pretty or being popular, I was none of those things…All of these other reasons that people recognize me, all of which I don’t resonate with or believe, and then to have the one thing that I do believe about myself be taken away, has been very challenging.”