Macy Chanel May: The Instagram Influencer in “Borat” Sequel Thinks the Movie Is ‘Hilarious’

Macy Chanel May is the Instagram influencer who appears in a memorable scene in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm advising Borat’s daughter Tutar played by Maria Bakalova.

Shortly after the movie dropped on Amazon Prime on October 23, May, 24, said in an Instagram post that she learned “earlier this week” that she was featured in the movie. May also referred to the movie as “hilarious” in her post.

May told Heavy, “Initially, I was emailed about a “global production.” I was under the impression that I was being cast in a new Netflix original series.I was informed that I would be playing a role providing dating advice. I was cast as a “sugar baby” and to provide advice on dating older men, with improvised humor. I played the role they asked, as I would with any production.”

On her Instagram bio, May says, “Who? Depends your opinion. Made in Texas;📍West Coast living.” May has amassed more than 82,000 followers on the social media site. While on her official website, May writes, “Macy and Chanel represent iconic brands. While they are two different companies, I am Macy Chanel.”

May says that Macy Chanel is not a stage name and that she works hard to live up to it. May adds, “Modeling is an extension of my life. The desire to be in front of the camera is constant and it drives me to improve.” May also says on her bio, “My energy and enthusiasm is always brought showcasing my talent as well as my communication. My goal is to be your go-to and to provide great value. I will live up to the big name that Macy Chanel implies and I want to take your brand to the next level.” In another section of her website, May says that she “extremely comfortable” with her body and that she will not pose for anything she considers “tasteless” or “with no artistic direction.”

