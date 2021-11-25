Macy’s Black Friday 2021 Hours & Specials Near Me

As families wrap up their Thanksgiving meals, attention turns to the Black Friday shopping experience. Macy’s is one of the major retailers that stayed closed for Thanksgiving Day. But they are opening earlier than usual for Black Friday.
Macy’s Stores Are Open From 6 a.m. to Midnight on Black Friday
Macy’s stores are usually open from about 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. throughout the year, although specific hours can vary by location. But the retailer is keeping stores open for a lot longer on Black Friday to give shoppers plenty of opportunities to find everything on their lists.
According to Macy’s website, stores are open on Friday, November 26 from 6 a.m. until midnight. On Saturday, you can shop in-person from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m.
You can find a Macy’s store near you by using the company’s online locator tool here.
In addition, shoppers can order items online and have them shipped to their homes. Macy’s also offers in-store pickup and curbside pickup for online orders. This round of holiday specials lasts through Saturday, November 27.
Macy’s Black Friday Specials
Experts have recommended shopping early this holiday season due to ongoing global supply chain issues, as noted by CNBC. Many retailers, Macy’s included, also began rolling out discounts prior to Black Friday. That being said, there are still plenty of specials to be found on Black Friday. Here is an example of some of the options available according to Macy’s online catalog:
Note that all prices and availability may vary from what is listed below based on location.
For the Home
- 40-50% off Accent chairs; reg. $119-$1,939
- Bella 12-Pc. Cookware Set is $39.99- $59.99; reg. $139.99-$199.99
- 60% off Select Black & Decker kitchen appliances like the 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker, 10 Speed Blender, and 16-Cup Rice Cooker And Warmer; reg. $44.99-$128.99
- Oaklyn Fabric & Leather Sofa Collection is $1,699.00; reg. $2,569
- Serta Perfect Sleeper Renewed Night 14″ Plush Mattress- Queen is $899.00; reg. $1,669
- Tag Legacy 4-Pc. Luggage Set is $109.99; reg. $360
- WellBeing 300 Thread Count 6 Pc. Sheet Set with Silvadur Antimicrobial Treatment, Full is $19.99; reg. $90-$140.
Handbags and Accessories
- 50% off Designer belts, wallets & bags; reg. $36-$158
- 50% off Sunglass Hut Clearance; Orig.* $48-$893
- 50% off Radley London Home For Holidays Leather Matinee Wallet; Reg. $48-$395
- Free tote bag Versace With any large spray purchase from the Versace women’s fragrance collection
Jewelry and Watches
- 30% off Kids’ watches; reg. $29.99-$75
- 40% off Hugo Boss watches; reg. $245-$395
- 65% off Gemstone rings; Reg. $375-$500
- 50% off Bulova watches; reg. $250-$350
- 60% off Fashion jewelry from charter club; Reg. $14.50-$79.50
- Diamond bridal sets are $1,999.00- $3,999.00; reg. $6,500-$12,000
- 70% off fine jewelry clearance; orig.* $100-$26,000
Kids
- 20-60% off Outdoor toys & games; reg. $9.99- $160
- 60% off Carter’s & First Impressions clothing; reg. $13-$60
- 60% off Select Finish Line Kids Shoes; Reg. $70
- 20% off fisher Price, Baby Shark & more; reg. $8.99-$49.99
- 50% off kids’ Levi’s®; reg. $24.50-$79.50
- 20% off Educational toys & crafts; reg. $5.99-$59.99
- 60% off Tommy Hilfiger & Calvin Klein; reg. $32.50-$49.50