Macy’s Black Friday 2021 Hours & Specials Near Me

As families wrap up their Thanksgiving meals, attention turns to the Black Friday shopping experience. Macy’s is one of the major retailers that stayed closed for Thanksgiving Day. But they are opening earlier than usual for Black Friday.

Macy’s Stores Are Open From 6 a.m. to Midnight on Black Friday

Macy’s stores are usually open from about 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. throughout the year, although specific hours can vary by location. But the retailer is keeping stores open for a lot longer on Black Friday to give shoppers plenty of opportunities to find everything on their lists.

According to Macy’s website, stores are open on Friday, November 26 from 6 a.m. until midnight. On Saturday, you can shop in-person from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m.

You can find a Macy’s store near you by using the company’s online locator tool here.

In addition, shoppers can order items online and have them shipped to their homes. Macy’s also offers in-store pickup and curbside pickup for online orders. This round of holiday specials lasts through Saturday, November 27.

Macy’s Black Friday Specials

Experts have recommended shopping early this holiday season due to ongoing global supply chain issues, as noted by CNBC. Many retailers, Macy’s included, also began rolling out discounts prior to Black Friday. That being said, there are still plenty of specials to be found on Black Friday. Here is an example of some of the options available according to Macy’s online catalog:

Note that all prices and availability may vary from what is listed below based on location.

For the Home

40-50% off Accent chairs; reg. $119-$1,939

Bella 12-Pc. Cookware Set is $39.99- $59.99; reg. $139.99-$199.99

60% off Select Black & Decker kitchen appliances like the 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker, 10 Speed Blender, and 16-Cup Rice Cooker And Warmer; reg. $44.99-$128.99

Oaklyn Fabric & Leather Sofa Collection is $1,699.00; reg. $2,569

Serta Perfect Sleeper Renewed Night 14″ Plush Mattress- Queen is $899.00; reg. $1,669

Tag Legacy 4-Pc. Luggage Set is $109.99; reg. $360

WellBeing 300 Thread Count 6 Pc. Sheet Set with Silvadur Antimicrobial Treatment, Full is $19.99; reg. $90-$140.

Handbags and Accessories

50% off Designer belts, wallets & bags; reg. $36-$158

50% off Sunglass Hut Clearance; Orig.* $48-$893

50% off Radley London Home For Holidays Leather Matinee Wallet; Reg. $48-$395

Free tote bag Versace With any large spray purchase from the Versace women’s fragrance collection

Jewelry and Watches

30% off Kids’ watches; reg. $29.99-$75

40% off Hugo Boss watches; reg. $245-$395

65% off Gemstone rings; Reg. $375-$500

50% off Bulova watches; reg. $250-$350

60% off Fashion jewelry from charter club; Reg. $14.50-$79.50

Diamond bridal sets are $1,999.00- $3,999.00; reg. $6,500-$12,000

70% off fine jewelry clearance; orig.* $100-$26,000

Kids