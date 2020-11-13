Are John Pringle & Madison LeCroy Dating?

Is there a love triangle storm brewing in Charleston? New cast member John Pringle is shaking things up with the Southern Charm cast. Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy dated during season 6 and have continued to date on-and-off since then. The two showed fans they were going strong during the season 7 premiere, and from social media posts, it looks like the two are still dating.

The two want to show their friends that they can have a drama-free, successful relationship. But newcomer John Pringle might be throwing a wrench into their plans. The two first met during the season premiere when Shep Rose threw a party and introduced them. They chatted for a little, because LeCroy has one son and Pringle has two sons. During the second episode, Pringle admitted in a confessional that LeCroy was definitely his type.

Rose welcomed Pringle into the Southern Charm inner circle, because the two both attended the University of Georgia together, according to Bravo. Pringle moved back to Charleston shortly after getting divorced from his wife, whom he shares two sons with. Although he’s new to Charleston at the moment, Pringle is a seventh-generation Charleston native, making him an automatic favorite of Patricia Altschul.

Altschul also loves LeCroy, so when she found out Pringle was single and ready to mingle, she suggested they get together. “She is very career driven, she’s ambitious and he is so… lackadaisical,” Altschul said about LeCroy and Kroll during an episode. “He’s in three stores in Charleston. This is not Budweiser. Madison deserves Budweiser.” Altschul has always thought LeCroy could do better than Kroll.

Pringle Told Kroll His Girlfriend Was a ‘Smokeshow’

During the latest episode of Southern Charm, the boys drank at bars while the girls headed over to Leva Bonaparte’s home for a traditional Persian dinner. The boys took shots while chatting, and LeCroy’s name got brought up.

Pringle, who was under the influence at that point, then made a few suggestive comments to LeCroy’s boyfriend, Kroll. “You know what I will say this about Madison,” Pringle slightly slurred to Kroll. “I think she’s f****** great. I think she’s hot. I will be honest I had designs [desires]. She’s a smokeshow.”

Shep Rose – who’s known Pringle since college – admitted in a confessional that, “Pringle, he can be a little snake in the grass.”

The camera then cut to LeCroy at dinner with the ladies of Southern Charm. Pringle’s name got brought up, and she couldn’t help but chime in. “Pringle’s cool y’all,” she told the women. “He’s single, he’s cute, he has great manners.” LeCroy jokingly asked Dennis – who kissed Pringle earlier that week – if he was a good kisser.

Earlier on in the episode, Pringle caught up with his sister Jenny. When she brought up his dating life, he mentioned LeCroy and even showed her a picture of the hair stylist. “I met somebody cool,” he told her sister, and she replied, “Oh gosh John, you’re screwed.”

Austen Kroll Wasn’t Thrilled Patricia Altschul Wanted to Hurt His Relationship

After watching the episode where Southern Charm matriarch urged Pringle to go for LeCroy, Kroll revealed he didn’t love that conversation “I was definitely disappointed to see that, but not entirely floored, right?” Kroll told ET.

The 33-year-old Kings Calling Brewing Co. founder added, “You know, Patricia, as a rich person does, gets a blowout from Madison two, three times a week – like, I don’t think that woman has washed her own hair in her entire life, you know? So, Madison washes her hair and they talk and gossip and do the whole thing, and [Patricia’s butler, Michael] makes them a nice, little drink and, as most girlfriends do, they tell them the negative.”

Kroll continued saying overall he was surprised by the conversation. “So, [Patricia] was like, ‘Oh, honey. I have a man for you. He’s a 45-year-old divorcee…’ and all these things and it’s, like, she knows how close that [her son, Whitney Sudler-Smith] and I are, and I just thought that made her and I … friendly, more than friendly,” Kroll told ET. “God, I’ve eaten dinner at her home many, many, times, so I was surprised.”

