Are MAFS’s Erik & Virginia Still Together Today? [Spoilers]

Season 12 of “Married at First” is coming to an end with five couples revealing their decisions after eight weeks of marriage. Erik and Virginia have been one of the most-discussed couples this season, having a fiery passion for each other that didn’t always bring out their best sides.

WARNING: This article may contain spoilers. Please do not continue reading if you do not want to be spoiled.

Erik gave Virginia ultimatums throughout the season when she rebuffed his suggestion that she change her party girl attitude. Virginia worried that Erik was too controlling and wasn’t sure if she wanted to have children in the same time frame as her older husband. At 34 years old, Erik has eight years on Virginia.

Despite their age gap and different views on life, Erik and Virginia shared an undeniable connection. So when Decision Day rolled around on May 12 did they decide to stay together?

What Happened on Decision Day?

Heading into Decision Day it seemed to Erik was pretty clear about his choice: He wanted to stay married to Virginia. Erik even reached out to Virginia’s father via FaceTime and asked if he could have his permission to marry Virginia.

The marketing specialist, 26, was the potential wild card in this situation. She didn’t love the idea of moving into Erik’s condo and giving up her apartment. Virginia was worried that she wouldn’t feel at home in Erik’s place. She was also concerned about the way Erik viewed her lifestyle.

After they talked about the things they admired about each other in a voiceover for Lifetime, it was Erik’s turn to reveal his decision. Erik followed through and asked Virginia to be his wife, and she happily accepted. The experts popped champagne and celebrated with the duo.

Some viewers have been critical of Virginia and accused her of abusing alcohol, but Dr. Vivianna Coles came to Virginia’s defense in a now-deleted comment.

“These comments are disgusting. I can’t hold my tongue anymore,” the expert wrote, per Showbiz Cheatsheet. “These are real people. I’m so glad you ‘care’ about them but your accusations and assumptions don’t reflect that.”

“Wish them well and watch their journey,” Dr. Viviana continued. “Anything else is just mean-spirited and thoughtless. You don’t know them. You likely won’t ever know them in their hearts. Stop the nastiness.”

Are Virginia & Erik Still Together Today?

It’s unclear if Virginia and Erik are still together in present time. Though they both agreed to continue their marriage on Decision Day, it seemed like tensions might have arisen once the cameras left. They appeared to be unhappy during the tell-all, though they didn’t reveal if they had split since filming for Married at First Sight concluded.

The couples are not permitted to have their Instagram accounts be public until the season is over. Erik’s handle is erik_cleared_for_takeoff and he has more than 1,700 followers. His profile picture shows him smiling while a band plays in the background. Virginia does not appear in the photo.

Like her husband, Virginia’s Instagram account is also private. Her profile picture shows her at the beach, where she’s wearing a mustard-colored bathing suit. Unlike Erik who used emojis to describe himself, Virginia has a one-line quote: “Coffee keeps me busy until it’s acceptable to drink wine 🍷”

Don’t miss the tell-all for season 12 of “Married at First Sight” when it airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Lifetime.

