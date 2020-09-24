Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 11 Spoilers & Predictions

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 11 airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Lifetime. Season 11 features five new couples – Amelia and Bennett, Amani and Woody, Olivia and Brett, Christina and Henry, and Karen and Miles are all attempting to navigate life with their new “stranger” spouses after meeting at the altar.

The official Lifetime synopsis for tonight’s episode, titled “Let’s Talk About Sex, Baby,” reads, “As our five couples find ways to grow more intimate, some of them spice up their physical relationships, while others struggle to find answers to difficult questions. And one spouse shares a deal-breaker than puts their marriage in jeopardy.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of Married at First Sight as we dissect the Lifetime promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up to Episode 11 and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Christina Wants Henry to Take the Lead & Be More Physical With Her

Christina and Henry sit down with Dr. Viviana during tonight’s episode of the show to discuss their sex life, the intimacy they’ve shown (and are attempting to show) one another, and how they feel about being more affectionate with each other. Christina explains that she wants Henry to take charge and make her “feel wanted,” but she’s struggling to be receptive when he does, which has put additional strain on their already awkward, rocky relationship.

“Physically, I’m gonna let him set the pace because I am very open to any physicality,” Christina tells Dr. Viviana in the clip above. “I can start taking the lead after someone else takes the lead first, and that’s why I’m attracted to. That’s a non-negotiable for me.”

It’s clear that Henry isn’t too comfortable with the ultimatum Christina just announced, but Dr. Viviana has Christina expand on her thoughts. “You want him to show you that he wants you?” she asks, and Christina responds, “Yes.” However, when the MAFS expert asks if Christina is encouraging Henry to show her affection, she admits that she hasn’t been.

“I think that might be where my downfall is,” Christina replies, to which Dr. Viviana adds, “Most of the time, if you’re doing things in a relationship and you don’t get any feedback, people might stop. So you can’t be too passive. If you’ve got that wall up, and you have someone like Henry who, it takes a while to get to a place where he wants to do that, and if he doesn’t think you’re receptive to it … you’ve said your receptive to it, so maybe show him that you’re receptive to it when and if it happens.”

Henry Agrees That Communication is Key & Feels More Comfortable Now That He Knows What Christina Wants

Henry adds his own thoughts to the discussion and agrees that he feels more confident taking charge now that he knows what Christina is looking for as far as intimacy.

“I think it’s one of those things that when the barrier’s kind of broken, it comes a lot easier,” Henry adds in the clip. “But this is a guarantee that the coming weeks will be a lot less awkward, and a lot more enjoyable, if that makes sense? A lot less, thinking about what the hell is going on.” He adds, “Like I said, the communication bandage was ripped and I think that also helps.”

His wife agrees and Dr. Viviana looks excited that they’re making progress. She tells the reality couple “You’re being so open, let’s take advantage of this!” while Christina adds, “I’m loving it, I live for this,” so it looks like Christina and Henry might finally be getting over some of the initial awkwardness that came with marrying a stranger.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the Season 11 cast, couples predictions and more MAFS coverage here.

