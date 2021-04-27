EXCLUSIVE ‘MAFS: Unmatchables’ Clip: Meet Megan, the Competitive Challenger

Check out this exclusive sneak peek of “Married at First Sight: Unmatchables” episode 2, which is titled “Emotional Walls and Blow-Up Dolls.” The description reads:

Megan is a sports-loving, trashtalker who doesn’t even trust herself in the kitchen, eating only chicken nuggets and mac & cheese. Her competitive nature won’t allow her to lose at cooking or her relationships, so she avoids both. Caleb values looks over love… his own looks. He doesn’t believe in conversation because according to him all he needs is a wink and a smile to get a date. Can Pastor Cal and Dr. Viviana turn these two self-centered un-dateables into a match made in heaven, or will their efforts go up in flames like burning nuggets?

In the clip, get to know Megan from Atlanta, Georgia. She loves eating fast food almost as much as she loves competing in, well, anything.

Megan Says She Needs Someone Who Is ‘On Her Level’

In the clip of the Wednesday, April 28 episode of “Married At First Sight: Unmatchables,” Megan, a 27-year-old resident of Atlanta, Georgia, says that she has always wanted to be “married at first sight,” but she needs to find a man who challenges her competitive nature.

“I’ve always been competitive. I feel like I need someone who’s also like that,” said Megan, adding in her casting tape, “I do not want someone who I am more athletic than. I do not want someone who I am more competitive than. I want someone who is either better than me or on my level. If I can beat them in sports every single time, they are not for me.”

Her friend Esther chimes in with, “When we get together with friends and are playing like beer pong or like drinking games and stuff, it turns into an all-out competition. It gets really intense.”

Megan Also Has a Fear of Being Abandoned

Megan admits that she’s a little bit afraid of committing too hard to someone because she doesn’t want to be abandoned.

“I want to have the perfect guy, but I’m scared that if I do commit, they’re going to do something or break up with me and I’m going to be the one who looks like the loser. I can’t have that,” said Megan, adding, “I’ve been known to bail or ‘swerve,’ as a lot of my friends call it. I’m a classic swerver.”

“I do think you do kick people to the curb really quickly,” adds Esther.

Esther also reveals that Megan wants convenience with everything — from her dating life to her meals.

“I love fast food,” Megan admits. “If you’re not open to eating nuggets at least like four times a week, then I’m not interested.”

She also says she’s serious about finding someone, though, telling the show, “Please, can you find me a husband. That is literally all I want. I want a family. I don’t want to be single for the rest of my life.”

To find out if Megan hits it off with Caleb, tune in to “Married at First Sight: Unmatchables” Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

