Is Mail Delivered on Groundhog Day 2021? Are Post Offices Open?

Happy Groundhog Day, even though it seems like every day is Groundhog Day lately. So, since it’s Groundhog Day, will your mail still be delivered?

Yes, your mail will still be delivered on Groundhog Day, AKA February 2, 2021. The United States Postal Service operates based on the federal holiday calendar, which means that you will still get your mail on Groundhog Day, as it is not an official federal holiday. A list of all federal holidays that the United States Postal Service observes can be found here.

The Post Office Will Be Open

The post office will also be open nationwide on Groundhog Day 2021. The United Postal Service (UPS) will also be making pick-ups and deliveries on Groundhog Day, along with FedEx. So, if you have a package to send out, don’t fret–you will be able to get to your local post office without a problem.

Looking ahead, the United States post office will be closed on February 15, 2021 for President’s Day, May 31, 2021, for Memorial Day, and July 5, 2021, for Independence Day, according to the USPS. Also on their calendar includes Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

FedEx Will Be Delivering

Along with USPS and UPS, FedEx will also be delivering and open as normal on Groundhog’s Day. This includes all of their services, such as FedEx Office. FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Home Delivery, FedEx SmartPost, FedEx Trade Networks, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Custom Critical. You may also drop off a package at a FedEx drop off location near you, such as a Walmart, Target, or Kroger. You can find a FedEx drop off location that is close to you here.

Looking ahead, FedEx does operate on modified hours during Easter and Good Friday. According to their calendar, FedEx Express and FedEx Freight will be operating will modified services on April 2, 2021, which is Good Friday. On April 5, 2021, which is Easter Monday, all of FedEx’s services will be fully open and operating. You can find their full holiday schedule here.

There May Be Delays With The Mail Regardless

Even though USPS is fully operating on Groundhog Day 2021, there may still be other delays or impacts on mail delivery due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to a recent coronavirus update on the USPS website, “It is still the USPS policy to maintain current delivery schedules nationwide. However, due to COVID-19 and employee availability, there may be temporary delays to some mail delivery.”

And, if you need to visit a post office on Groundhog Day or any time soon, you can do so safely. As noted on their website, all USPS retail lobbies now have social distancing signs instructing customers to stand 6 feet apart as per CDC guidelines. Additionally, the post office allows no more than 10 people in the lobby at once, and there will also be “cough and sneeze guards” monitoring customers. When you arrive, employees will also be wearing face masks according to the state mandate and other Personal Protective Equipment if necessary.

