Is Mail Delivered Today? Are Post Offices Open Christmas Day 2021?

Merry Christmas! Is mail delivered today on December 25, 2021? Can you visit the post office on Christmas Day if you need to mail something at the last minute? The answer is that most mail services aren’t available today, but there are few small exceptions. Read on for more details.

Mail Will Not Be Delivered on Christmas Day 2021 Except for Priority Express Mail

Even though you could still get mail deliveries yesterday, the same isn’t true for Christmas Day. Today, USPS will not be open and regular mail will not be delivered. This allows federal employees to enjoy the holiday with their families and loved ones.

According to USPS’s holiday schedule, the postal service is closed on New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday, Washington’s Birthday (observed), Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

So just like every year, you won’t be getting regular mail deliveries today. However, there is one exception.

USPS reported that Priority Mail Express orders are delivered today on December 25. Note that this is different from regular Priority Mail. Priority Mail Express is a special overnight to two-day delivery with a money-back guarantee, USPS explained. This is available to most U.S. addresses and PO boxes. A flat rate allows you to ship up to 70 pounds to any state for one price. You can put in Priority Mail Express orders at the post office or from a home or business using Click-N-Ship. The service also includes USPS tracking and up to $100 insurance.

Post Offices Are Closed Today Except for Self-Service Options

In addition, post offices will be closed on Christmas Day. The exceptions are lobbies along with some self-service kiosks, since these don’t require employees to be present to run them.

If you want to find an available self-service kiosk near you, go to the Post Office Locator on USPS.com. In the dropdown menu, choose “Self-Service Kiosks” under “Location Type.” Then fill in your city and state or your ZIP code. Then select how far you’re willing to travel under the “within” category, and click on “Search.”

Post Offices Will Resume Regular Mail Delivery on December 27

According to the USPS website, post offices will resume their regular mail delivery on Monday, December 27. Post office locations will also open again for their regular business hours on that same day.

What about other services on Christmas Day?

According to FedEx’s holiday schedule, every service is closed on Christmas Day. This includes FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Home Delivery, FedEx Smart Post, FedEx Freight, FedEx Office, and FedEx Trade Networks. Only the premium service FedEx Custom Critical is open on December 25.

As for UPS, most of their services are closed today too. There there is no ground pickup or delivery service today. In addition, all UPS Store locations are closed today too. The only service available is the premium service UPS Express Critical, which is always available 24/7/365. If you need more details about that service, call 1-800-714-8779 or visit the website here.

