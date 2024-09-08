Fans React to Hearing Malia Obama’s Voice for 1st Time in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Former First Daughter Malia Obama was captured in photos and videos in a rare red carpet appearance in France, and her voice and look pleased fans, some of whom said they had never heard her speak before publicly.

“I’m so excited. This is, I mean I’ve never done anything like this, so,” Malia Obama, 26, said in a video first shared on TikTok on September 6 by Paris Match. Obama said she was a little bit “terrified but mostly just excited.”

“This is my first time hearing her speak,” a man wrote in the TikTok comment thread. “Wow! My first time hearing her voice,” wrote another person. “Her voice is music,” another comment writer wrote.

Asked what she was wearing, Obama responded, “It’s Vivian Westwood, queen. It’s cool. I don’t know as much about fashion, but I’m happy to be wearing it.”

Hello! Magazine described it as Malia’s “first major red carpet appearance on her own.” The 26-year-old former First Daughter graduated from college three years ago, the magazine reported.

According to Hello!, Obama, the daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama “made a rare and unexpected red carpet appearance at the Deauville American film festival in northern France, for its milestone 50th opening ceremony.” Hello! reported that Malia is working in the film industry. According to Harper’s Bazaar, Malia was at the film festival to present her short film “The Heart,” which won the festival’s Young Spirit Award.

The festival’s website presents the film under the name “Malia Ann.” The website describes the short film by saying, “a lone­ly man grieves the death of his moth­er after an argu­ment about gro­ceries and an odd request in her will.”

Fans Found Malia Obama’s Voice ‘Alluring’ & ‘Nice’

People on social media appreciated the video and offered kind words for Obama. “First time I’ve ever heard her speak,” wrote one man. Another person wrote on X, “She’s so classy and well-spoken.” Another person wrote, “Oooh she’s so stunning.”

Fans gushed about Malia Obama’s appearance and voice on X. “She’s so beautiful ❤️❤️” wrote one person.

“Her voice is so alluring,” another person wrote.

“I didn’t realize what a nice voice she has wow,” wrote another user on X, where the reaction was generally positive.

A Show Creator Called Malia Obama an ‘Amazingly Talented Person’

Donald Glover, who is behind the FX series Atlanta, told Vanity Fair in 2022 that he “recruited Malia Obama to the writers room for his new Amazon series,” called “Swarm.”

Variety reported that Glover’s production company also backed Obama’s short film.

“She’s just like, an amazingly talented person,” Glover told Vanity Fair. “She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard.”

“I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon,” he said. “Her writing style is great,” he said, according to Vanity Fair, which reported that Malia was initially supposed to “share her experiences” for a project about a “Beyonce-like character.”

“Donald always says perspective is important, and people with different perspectives are important for a writers room. And for sure, she definitely has a unique perspective on everything,” Stephen Glover, Donald’s brother, told Vanity Fair. “So we wanted to hear her stories and have her work with us. Listening to her stories and having her involved really gave us a lot of good ideas.”