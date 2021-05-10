Who Are Margie & Bethel on ‘Hoarders’ Season 12 Episode 7?

Margie and Bethel are the subjects of “Hoarders” episode 7, of season 12. Get to know more about the episode, along with the cast and crew of the long-running series.

A&E’s official synopsis for episode 7 of season 12 reads, “Filled with an estimated 500 tons of clutter, Margie and Bethel’s house is an extreme fire hazard. Her family refuses to allow their grandchildren to visit due to unsanitary conditions and the extremely hazardous environment. Even though the home is contaminated with rodent waste, Margie sees no danger. Suffering from back pain that will require surgery, her family knows the home is unfit for Margie’s recovery. Now with the help of the Hoarders team of experts, Margie will have a chance to clean up and create a safe environment.”

Read on below for more information on Margie and Bethel’s episode, along with some background on the psychologists and clean up teams who assist the two in their “Hoarders” journey.

Margie’s Relatives Feared for Her Life

Margie and Bethel reside in Oklahoma, in a home that’s overflowing with garbage. Like many people who have been on “Hoarders”, Margie has a family who suffers alongside with her because of her lifestyle. Several family members, including her son, step in and try to reason with Margie. They plead with Margie, trying to make her realize that her family wants to help her, not cause her distress.

The episode is filled with tears and concern over the unhealthy living conditions in Margie and Bethel’s home. See a trailer for the episode above.

A New Expert Joined the “Hoarders” Cast

According to A&E, Dr. Robin Zasio and Dr. David Tolin have been working alongside extreme clean up experts Matt Paxton, Cory Chalmers, Dorothy Breininger and Brandon Bronaugh throughout season 12. Bronaugh is the newest cast member, joining the show on the season 12 premiere.

Bronaugh has been in the hoarders recovery business for 11 years and is the CEO of his company LifeCycle Transitions. Top Notch Transitional Services, later renamed LifeCycle Transitions, is a company that focuses on property preservation. With LifeCycle Transitions, Bronaugh has worked at restoring distressed properties in order to put them on the market. Under the LifeCycle umbrella, Bronaugh, along with his team, have created a Home Rescue & Relocation Program, along with Home Care Assistance. Through these programs, Bronaugh is able to help homeowners get their properties cleaned up. In turn, “Hoarders” is a great fit for Bronaugh and his team.

As for “Hoarders” lead psychologist Dr. Robin Zasio, she has specialized in helping those with OCD and anxiety disorders for over 20 years, according to her bio for The Anxiety Treatment Center. Zasio has developed several practices like this center, in addition to foundations. Zasio was also the host of “My Extreme Animal Phobia” on Animal Planet, according to her IMDb page, and is the author of The Hoarder In You: How to Live a Happier, Healthier, Uncluttered Life.

“Hoarders” airs on the Lifetime network on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT. There are 8 two-hour episodes in season 12 of the series.

